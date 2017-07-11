Britain's 'Captain Tom' dies of coronavirus at age 100

UK's Tom Moore, better known as "Captain Tom," passed away of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, his family said.

The hundred-year-old WWII veteran became popular in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

While in lockdown, Moore decided to raise 1,000 pounds (€1,140; $1,365) for the country's health workers by walking 100 laps in his backyard.

The gesture went viral and donations poured in from Britain and around the world.

Moore eventually raised 33 million pounds. Becoming an overnight sensation, he was featured in newspaper headlines and TV interviews.

Moore's family announced his death on Twitter.

"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of,'' the family statement said.

Moore had been fighting prostate and skin cancer over the last five years, according to his relatives.. He was not vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the medications he was taking.

A captain and a knight

'Captain Tom' amused and inspired his fans during the early phase of the lockdown with videos of his walks.

''Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day,'' he said during one his walks. The words became his trademark.

Moore was honored with a military guard when he finished his 100th lap on April 16 last year. Later on his birthday, two World War II-era fighter planes flew overhead, paying him tribute. In July, he was knighted by UK's Queen Elizabeth and became Sir Tom.

Queen Elizabeth will send a private message of condolence to the family, Buckingham palace said. ''Her thoughts are with the family, recognizing the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world. ''

''He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world,'' Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

bj/dj (Reuters, AFP, dpa)