Britain's 'Captain Tom' dies of coronavirus at age 100

UK's Tom Moore, better known as "Captain Tom," passed away of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, his family said.

The hundred-year-old WWII veteran became popular in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

While in lockdown, Moore decided to raise 1,000 pounds (€1,140; $1,365) for the country's health workers by walking 100 laps in his backyard.

The gesture went viral and donations poured in from Britain and around the world.

Moore eventually raised 33 million pounds. Becoming an overnight sensation, he was featured in newspaper headlines and TV interviews.

Moore's family announced his death on Twitter.

"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of,'' the family statement said.

