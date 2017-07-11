Britain's Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown until mid-February

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a new lockdown for England's 56 million residents to combat a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

As part of the measures, which are to last until mid-February, primary and secondary schools will be closed from Wednesday, he said during a televised broadcast. People will only be allowed to leave their homes to shop for essentials, exercise, medical reasons or to go to work.

University students would not return to studies — from the Christmas New Year's break — until the middle of next month.

Britain was at "a critical moment,'' Johnson said, with cases rising rapidly in every part of the country, with "tough, tough'' weeks to come in the fight against COVID-19.

"We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant. That means the government

is once again instructing you to stay at home," he added.

Scotland announces lockdown

Johnson's declaration followed a call to ramp up restrictures to the highest level from Britain's four chief medical officers and the medical director of England's health service.

"Cases are rising almost everywhere, in much of the country driven by the new more transmissible variant," said the health chiefs for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Already in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had earlier on Monday imposed the northern region's most stringent lockdown, saying her concern was the deepest since its lockdown in March.

Beginning Tuesday, people in Scotland will be required to stay at home except for essential reasons, to help ease the pressure on hospitals and intensive care units, Sturgeon said.

