 Britain summons Iran envoy over arrest of UK ambassador | News | DW | 13.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Britain summons Iran envoy over arrest of UK ambassador

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman called the arrest an 'unacceptable breach' of the Vienna Convention. The envoy was held after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian airliner disaster.

The British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire. (gov.uk)

Britain has summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the arrest of its envoy to Tehran on Saturday, the government said Monday.

"This was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said on Monday.

"We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again."

The British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was briefly detained on Saturday night after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlinesdisaster. He left the vigil when people began to demonstrate, but was later accused of helping to organize the protest.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Iran: Mass protests call for leaders to resign

"Our enemy is right here," demonstrators chanted as they took to the streets of Tehran for the second day. The UK ambassador has denied taking part in the protests and decried his arrest, saying it was illegal. (12.01.2020)  

Ukraine Airlines crash: Victims' relatives demand answers

All 176 people on the Ukrainian-operated Boeing jet were killed when it crashed in Iran. Despite no immediate indication of foul play during a time of heightened military tensions, families of the victims want answers. (09.01.2020)  

WWW links

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

Related content

Großbritannien Boris Johnson nach der Wahl 2019

UK election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives win majority — as it happened 12.12.2019

Results show a sweeping victory for Boris Johnson's Conservatives and a historic defeat for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party as concerns over Brexit appeared to dominate.

UK Boris Johnson tritt in die 10 Downing Street ein

+++ Boris Johnson becomes prime minister — live updates +++ 24.07.2019

Boris Johnson has assumed control of Britain, taking over from Theresa May. Parliament has paid tribute to May's public service and she has said she is happy to hand over the leadership to a fellow conservative.

Duell um die Downing Street - Boris Johnson

German politicians in two minds about Boris Johnson 24.07.2019

International reactions to Boris Johnson becoming the UK's new prime minister have been mostly positive so far. But what do politicians and business leaders here in Germany think?

Advertisement