Britain facing Christmas shortages

Alcohol, gift items and some foodstuffs are already scarce owing to Brexit.
As gas stations across the UK ran dry after panic-buying, many claimed it was a consequence of Brexit and the exodus of EU truck drivers. This clearly didn't help, but the UK's problem of recruiting drivers goes deeper.
A lack of truck drivers has led to delivery bottlenecks and fuel rationing across the UK. Industry associations estimate Britain needs 100,000 more drivers to meet demand.
It's the UK's worst fuel crisis in decades, with images of motorists forming long lines at fuel stations to secure scarce supplies damaging government credibility.
The oil company BP is set to restrict deliveries of petrol and diesel to some gas stations in the face of a driver shortage. A lack of truck drivers has also disrupted food supply in the UK.
