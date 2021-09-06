 Britain facing Christmas shortages | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 15.12.2021

Business

Britain facing Christmas shortages

Alcohol, gift items and some foodstuffs are already scarce owing to Brexit.

Read also

Closed fuel pumps at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations around Britain since Friday, causing spillover traffic jams on busy roads. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

UK fuel crisis exposes systemic recruitment flaws 01.10.2021

As gas stations across the UK ran dry after panic-buying, many claimed it was a consequence of Brexit and the exodus of EU truck drivers. This clearly didn't help, but the UK's problem of recruiting drivers goes deeper.

September 25, 2021, London: London, UK. Large queues form on the second day of the fuel crisis at a petrol station on the A3 near Kingston, south-west London today as desperate motorists stop to fill up. Yesterday, petrol stations across London and the South East were on critical levels with many running out of fuel as oil giants struggle to maintain deliveries due to the lack of HGV drivers. (Credit Image: Â© Alex Lentati/London News Pictures via ZUMA Press Wire

UK: Fuel shortage drives U-turn on short-term visas 25.09.2021

A lack of truck drivers has led to delivery bottlenecks and fuel rationing across the UK. Industry associations estimate Britain needs 100,000 more drivers to meet demand.

Autofahrer stehen an einer Esso-Tankstelle in Bournville, Birmingham, Schlange, um zu tanken. Die Regierung in London hat angesichts der Kraftstoffkrise in Großbritannien Lastwagenfahrer der Armee in Bereitschaft versetzen lassen. Diese sollten darauf vorbereitet werden, Tankstellen zu beliefern, hieß es in einer Mitteilung in der Nacht zum Dienstag. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

British army starts fuel deliveries to ease energy crisis 04.10.2021

It's the UK's worst fuel crisis in decades, with images of motorists forming long lines at fuel stations to secure scarce supplies damaging government credibility.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016 file photo, the logo of the BP is seen outside its petrol station in East Molesey, southwest London. Oil producer BP's earnings rose less than expected in the fourth quarter, as it sought to adapt to low energy prices with cost cuts, asset sales and a pullback in investment plans it was announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A key measure of net income, the underlying replacement cost profit, rose to $400 million from $196 million in the same period last year. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) |zu dpa: BP macht wieder Plus

BP limits UK petrol deliveries as driver shortage bites 23.09.2021

The oil company BP is set to restrict deliveries of petrol and diesel to some gas stations in the face of a driver shortage. A lack of truck drivers has also disrupted food supply in the UK.