Brisbane picked to host 2032 summer Olympics

Brisbane got the nod to host the 2032 summer Olympics from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.

"The International Olympic Committee has the honor to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," IOC President Thomas Bach announced in Tokyo, where the delayed 2020 Olympics are set to kick off on Friday.

In an eleven-minute video recorded in his office, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the IOC, "We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia."

Brisbane now has eleven years to prepare venues across Queensland, including the Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

New rules, no surprises

Brisbane is the first winner in the new streamlined format that allows the IOC to pick from among the initial bids and approach a host city to open uncontested negotiations.

In February, the IOC cast aside bids from cities in Germany, Hungary and Qatar and began working with Brisbane to secure the bid.

The new approach is designed to cut campaign costs, provide the IOC with more control and eliminate vote-buying from the process.

