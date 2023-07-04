Bring Her Home

  1. Skip to content
24 minutes ago

Indigenous women go missing and are murdered at disproportionate rates in the US. Social and economic disadvantages resulting in a lack of access to resources heighten the risk of being targeted by violent criminals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SlvU
Image: Espresso Media

Police rarely take immediate action, which is an indication of how the American justice system is often failing these communities.

Image: Espresso Media

The documentary follows three Indigenous women - an artist, an activist and a politician. All three have relatives who are either missing or were murdered. They are fighting for justice and keeping their stories alive to honor the victims.

 

 

Image: Espresso Media

 

As they face the lasting effects of historical trauma, each woman searches for healing while navigating the oppressive, racist systems that brought about this very crisis. 

 

 

Image: Espresso Media

 

Filmmaker Leya Hale spends time with Ruth Buffalo, the first Indigenous woman to be elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives, who is seeking connections with her female ancestors.

 

 

Image: Espresso Media

 

Hale also accompanies Angela Twostars, an artist working with Indigenous communities, as well as the activist Mysti Babineau, who runs campaigns highlighting the cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Although Indigenous women make up just 1% of the US population, 10% of missing women are from these communities. For Leya Hale, this is because the state neglects or ignores Indigenous concerns.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 09.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 09.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 09.08.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 10.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 11.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 10.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

