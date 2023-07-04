Bring Her Home

Indigenous women go missing and are murdered at disproportionate rates in the US. Social and economic disadvantages resulting in a lack of access to resources heighten the risk of being targeted by violent criminals.

Police rarely take immediate action, which is an indication of how the American justice system is often failing these communities.

The documentary follows three Indigenous women - an artist, an activist and a politician. All three have relatives who are either missing or were murdered. They are fighting for justice and keeping their stories alive to honor the victims.

As they face the lasting effects of historical trauma, each woman searches for healing while navigating the oppressive, racist systems that brought about this very crisis.

Filmmaker Leya Hale spends time with Ruth Buffalo, the first Indigenous woman to be elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives, who is seeking connections with her female ancestors.

Hale also accompanies Angela Twostars, an artist working with Indigenous communities, as well as the activist Mysti Babineau, who runs campaigns highlighting the cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Although Indigenous women make up just 1% of the US population, 10% of missing women are from these communities. For Leya Hale, this is because the state neglects or ignores Indigenous concerns.

