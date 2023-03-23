  1. Skip to content
DW Sendung Eco India | Tidal Power
Image: DW

Bright Ideas for Cleaner Energy

46 minutes ago

Humans are dependent on energy to heat, cook and travel. But this dependency - fueled by Earth's limited resources - has led to a crisis that threatens the world as we know it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P7tZ

Humanity's only hope is to change the way we think about energy.

 

DW Sendung Eco India | Waste to Energy
Image: DW

Turning agricultural waste into energy

The productive use of agricultural waste is underappreciated in many rural regions of India. But in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, villagers along with environmental initiatives are using their waste to generate energy.

 

 

DW Sendung Eco India | Tidal Power
Image: DW

Using tidal power as an energy source

Oceans cover more than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface - meaning ocean tides could potentially be an abundant energy source. But there are pros and cons to utilizing tidal power. 

 

 

 

DW Sendung Eco India | Solar
Image: DW

Digital solar power in Mumbai

More and more residents in Mumbai are considering solar panels to generate cleaner and cheaper electricity. Now, technology startups are making solar energy more accessible and affordable by going digital.

 

 

 

DW Sendung Eco India | Wind Turbines
Image: DW

Upcycling wind turbine blades

Many older wind turbines are being decommissioned. Their blades are hard to recycle and are often put in landfills or incinerated. But one company is upcycling them into furniture or transforming them into supports for bridges.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 24.03.2023 – 15:30 UTC
FRI 24.03.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 02:02 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 28.03.2023 – 05:30 UTC
WED 29.03.2023 – 08:30 UTC
THU 30.03.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 29.03.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

