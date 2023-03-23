Bright Ideas for Cleaner Energy

Humans are dependent on energy to heat, cook and travel. But this dependency - fueled by Earth's limited resources - has led to a crisis that threatens the world as we know it.

Humanity's only hope is to change the way we think about energy.

Turning agricultural waste into energy

The productive use of agricultural waste is underappreciated in many rural regions of India. But in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, villagers along with environmental initiatives are using their waste to generate energy.

Using tidal power as an energy source

Oceans cover more than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface - meaning ocean tides could potentially be an abundant energy source. But there are pros and cons to utilizing tidal power.

Digital solar power in Mumbai

More and more residents in Mumbai are considering solar panels to generate cleaner and cheaper electricity. Now, technology startups are making solar energy more accessible and affordable by going digital.

Upcycling wind turbine blades

Many older wind turbines are being decommissioned. Their blades are hard to recycle and are often put in landfills or incinerated. But one company is upcycling them into furniture or transforming them into supports for bridges.

