Bridge in Taiwan collapses onto fishing boats, trapping crews

A 21-year-old bridge collapsed Tuesday morning in Nanfangao, a small but crowded fishing village on the eastern coast of Taiwan.

Around 10 people were pulled from the water and sent to the hospital. No casualties have been reported, but at least six people are still missing. Rescue workers fear they are trapped in the vessels. Divers are searching for survivors.

In a Facebook post, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang wrote, "Saving life is priority. I will ask related authorities to make all effort for the rescue."

At least three fishing boats were harboring below the bridge when the 140-meter-long (460 feet) bridge collapsed down on top of them.

Hours earlier Typhoon Mitag had swept through northern Taiwan, bringing high winds and torrential rain.

The sun was shining and the weather was calm when the bridge fell on Tuesday morning. Officials would not say if it was the storm that caused the collapse.

Security video footage shows an oil tanker nearly making it across the bridge before falling backwards into the water as the bridge falls. The tanker then burst into flame. The driver was seriously injured. Local media report that at least nine people also fell from the bridge.

Among the injured are six Filipino and three Indonesian guest workers who had sought shelter from the typhoon on the fishing boats. Workers from these countries regularly operate boats in Taiwan.

Read more: The world's deadliest hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones

Tourist attraction

The bridge, built in 1998 to replace a lower structure that did not allow large vessels to pass underneath, carries traffic over the busy port. A local tourist attraction, it is the only single-span arch bridge in Taiwan and the second single arch-cable steel bridge in the world, according to the company that built it.

On Monday night, Typhoon Mitag hit the northern part of the island with heavy rain and winds of up to 162 kph (100 mph). Some 66,000 homes lost power and 150 flights were canceled. The typhoon is expected to reach South Korea on Wednesday.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space Only tears of sand remain Earth observation satellites such as the European Space Agency's Proba-V collect daily images that allow for the tracking of environmental changes over time. The images above - taken in April 2014, July 2015 and January 2016 (left to right) - offer crystal-clear insight into the gradual evaporation of Lake Poopo, once Bolivia's second largest lake - due at least in part to climate change.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space The beast has awoken No matter how long volcanoes sleep, they're always in a bad mood when they wake up. The International Space Station was passing overhead when the Sarychev volcano, located in the Kuril Islands of Russia, erupted in 2009. Astronauts were able to snap a picture through a hole in the clouds. From dense ash to clouds of condensed water, virtually all natural phenomena can be examined from outer space.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space Don't play with fire Every year, wildfires devastate the landscape - and ecology - in numerous countries around the world. Too often, these are caused by humans. This was also the case in Indonesia, where farmers burned peat rainforest areas for agriculture. On the island of Borneo and Sumatra, satellites detected fire hot spots in September 2015, and the plume of grey smoke that triggered air quality alerts.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space German kids misbehaved In Germany, parents warn their children that if they don't finish their meals, it's going to rain. And indeed, in 2013 it rained, so much that some of central Europe's major rivers overflowed their banks. As shown in this image from 2013, the Elbe burst its banks following unprecedented rainfall. In the photo, muddy water covers the area around Wittenberg, in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space At the eye of the hurricane A strong storm can cause irreparable damage through intense winds and storm surges from the sea. Space-based information is crucial in following development of such storms: intensity, the direction it's moving, wind speed … in the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico, this satellite image helped determine how tropical storm Sandra reached winds of 160 kilometers per hour by November 25, 2015.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space Melting away from under us Satellites also play a key role in monitoring climate change and, inevitably, the process of melting ice. From space, scientists were able to document how several glaciers around the globe have receded - as well as the subsequent rise in sea level. This photograph, taken from the International Space Station, shows the retreat of the Upsala glacier in Argentine Patagonia from 2002 to 2013.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space Hold your breath! Dust often covers remote deserts - however, in September 2015, satellites offered this impressive view of Middle East areas enveloped by a dust storm, or haboob, affecting large populated regions. What satellites can observe from space supports air quality sensors on the ground to understand patterns on how the storms start and develop. These findings can improve forecasting methods.

Natural disasters as seen from outer space 'Naked mountain' These are the words NASA used to describe the lack of snow on California's Mount Shasta, a crucial source of water for the region. Images documenting drought over the past years have consistently been showing brown mountains that should be white, and bare earth where people seek water. As ice melts, drought grows. Author: Irene Banos Ruiz



knp/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)