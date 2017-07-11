Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

A bridge collapsed in the US city of Pittsburgh on Friday morning, authorities announced.

Multiple police units were dispatched to the area, according to police radio traffic.

Mayor Ed Gainey arrived at the scene later in the morning. He told reporters that three people had received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, but there were no fatalities.

Local media reported that four vehicles were involved, with unverified photos showing several cars stuck in the wreckage. One of the vehicles was a commuter bus.

Neighbors reportedly heard a continuous rumbling in the early hours of the morning.

City authorities called the road and bridge a "major artery" for the city.

Police reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area, pointing to a possible gas rupture.

Local media reported that nearby buildings had been evacuated as a safety precaution. Authorities also cut the gas line.

US President Joe Biden was also set to visit Pittsburgh later in the day for an unconnected event. He will discuss the issue of infrastructure.

Biden has pushed for government spending to improve the country's vast network of roads and bridges.

