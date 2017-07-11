Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

A bridge collapsed in the US city of Pittsburgh on Friday, authorities announced.

Multiple police units were dispatched to the area, according to police radio traffic.

Local media reported that four vehicles were involved, with unverified photos showing several cars stuck in the wreckage. One of the vehicles was reportedly a public bus.

Authorities later reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area, pointing to a possible gas rupture. Local media reported that nearby buildings had been evacuated as a safety precaution.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.