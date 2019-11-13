 BRICS summit: China, Russia slam ′protectionist bullying′ | News | DW | 14.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

BRICS summit: China, Russia slam 'protectionist bullying'

Xi Jinping has claimed "bullying" tactics have eroded international trade and investment. Vladimir Putin said international growth has been in decline for almost two years.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping shake hands

The annual BRICS summit Wednesday saw Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian equivalent, Vladimir Putin, criticize politically motivated protectionism at a time of a global slowdown.

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa also called for increased trade between the countries.

China is currently involved in a trade dispute with the United States and President Xi Jinping told the summit in Brazil: "Protectionist and bullying counter-currents bring shocks to international trade, adding to downward pressure on the world economy."

Read more: Opinion: For Germany, India is a partner with potential

Russian President Vladimir Putin made some gloomy predictions about global growth rates, citing International Monetary Fund forecasts, but that the BRICS are doing their best to fend off the trend. He also blamed politically motivated protectionism for the downturn.

"The BRICS countries are making considerable contributions to support growth," he said.

"The global economy has been influenced by the wide usage of unfair competition in trade, unilateral sanctions, including those that are politically motivated, and protectionism is flourishing."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the platform to announce his country's pans to be a $5-trillion (€4.55-trillion) economy by 2024, up from 2.6 trillion in 2018.

  • A plastic shark eating banknotes

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    1. High debt levels

    Since 2008,the world's aggregate debt has increased by 60 percent. There's a hole of $182 trillion (€158 trillion) in public and private coffers to be plugged. People are wondering whether there are any funds left to soften the impact of a potential economic downslide.

  • Argentine demonstrators

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    2. Reeling emerging economies

    Emerging markets account for about 40 percent of global economic output, but they are highly vulnerable. Many of these nations crank up their economies with the help of foreign, mostly dollar-denominated funds. But when US interest rates go up, that system is on shaky ground amid capital outflows. Argentina knows what we're talking about, so does Turkey.

  • Donald Trump at a groundbreaking ceremony

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    3. US economy to peak soon

    US President Donald Trump is still able to make the American economy boom with tax breaks and trade barriers. But many companies are increasingly reluctant to make big investments with all the uncertainty around. The IMF believes that from next year on, economic expansion will slow after reaching a peak in 2018.

  • Meat in a Chinese grocery store

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    4. Trade conflict

    Meat and vegetables from the US — Steel, textiles and technology from China. Washington and Beijing have slapped tariffs on each other's products worth $360 billion. According to the IMF, that's already shaving 0.9 percent of GDP off the United States' output and 0.6 percent off China's GDP. Should the bilateral trade conflict escalate, global trade volumes would decrease by 17.5 percent.

  • Barclays bank building

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    6.Failing banks

    Shadow banks engage in financial dealings outside the regular banking sector. ECB President Mario Draghi says such shadow banks account for 40 percent of the financial system in the EU. Even many regular lenders sit on buffers too small to weather a financial crisis. Some tend to ignore the lessons from the collapse of Lehman Brothers some 10 years ago.

  • Alarm clocks showing UK flag

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    6.Hard Brexit

    Time's running out, but there is still no agreed plan as to the modalities of Britain's exit from the EU in March 2019. Without a free trade agreement,German firms alone would have to pay over €3 billion in tariffs annually. Border checks would jeopardize "just-in-time" production. Carmakers such as Nissan,Toyota and BMW would likely need to close down factories in the UK.

  • Italian flag

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    7. Italian government policy

    Will we see a eurozone crisis reloaded? Populist parties in Rome are pushing for a universal income and a lower retirement age, despite the country logging the EU's biggest debt at around €2.4 trillion. Italy's government debt-to-GDP ratio stands at a troubling 130 percent. Former problem child Greece has only just returned to capital markets and is aiming to rid itself of toxic credits.

    Author: Paul-Christian Britz (hg)


jsi/rc (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

BRICS wants to tap more into own potential

Diamonds and oranges: Five countries that jointly represent at least 40 per cent of the world's people and GDP discussed details of economic collaboration at the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa. (26.07.2018)  

Have the BRICS hit a wall?

China is the world's second-largest economy and is fast catching up on the US amid a trade war, while Russia is, well, still Russia. So, as the BRICS meet up, we ask what is the point of this oddly divergent group. (13.11.2019)  

South Africa prepares for BRICS summit

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have a series of ambitious plans for the meeting in Johannesburg. (24.07.2018)  

Putin proposes to replace Wikipedia with 'reliable' Russian version

Days after a new law in Russia came into effect meaning Russian government authorities can isolate its own internet, the Russian president said he wanted a Russian version of Wikipedia with "reliable information." (06.11.2019)  

China's Xi Jinping visits Greece eyeing deeper economic ties

Chinese financial aid for crisis-ridden Greece over the past few years has created much good will for Beijing. Now Athens hopes the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping will bring more economic deals. (11.11.2019)  

Opinion: For Germany, India is a partner with potential

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is well-advised to show understanding for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He may not be a democratic role model, but he shares many Western values, says DW's Michaela Küfner. (02.11.2019)  

Merkel, Modi talk trade in India

Climate change, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence are some of several areas in which Germany and India have agreed to boost cooperation. The countries' leaders kicked off talks by signing a range of agreements. (01.11.2019)  

Top 7 risks to global economy

Is the global economy heading toward yet another crash? At least, there's been enough market turbulence to think so. The number of potential risks has increased in recent months — here are the greatest perils. (11.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW Business - Europe  

Related content

Gipfeltreffen der Brics-Staaten in Südafrika

Have the BRICS hit a wall? 13.11.2019

China is the world's second-largest economy and is fast catching up on the US amid a trade war, while Russia is, well, still Russia. So, as the BRICS meet up, we ask what is the point of this oddly divergent group.

China’s Xi Jinping visits India to talk trade 11.10.2019

Xi Jinping visits India's Narendra Modi. China wants to boost trade with India as its conflict with the US continues to bite. India is hoping for Chinese investment

Thailand RCEP Gipfel in Bangkok

Why India pulled out of the RCEP free trade deal 06.11.2019

India this week dropped out of the RCEP free trade deal. Rahul Mishra says New Delhi's decision was aimed at protecting vulnerable sections of the economy as well as persuading China to grant reciprocal market access.

Advertisement