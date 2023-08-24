BRICS invites six new members to join next year

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies said they have invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates to join.

The BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — on Thursday said it had invited six countries to join its ranks.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on X, the social media profile formerly known as Twitter.

"We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process," he said, adding that the newcomers would be full members as of January 1 next year.

The move is aimed at increasing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South."

The new countries invited are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What did BRICS leaders say?

Leaders of the bloc's five members hailed the decisions in statements following the announcement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in Johannesburg it reflected BRICS' determination for unity and cooperation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva praised other countries' interest to join the bloc, adding it was testament to the relevance of its pursuit for a new world economic order. He said BRICS would remain "open to new candidates."

rmt/rc (dpa, Reuters)