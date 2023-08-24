  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Chandrayaan-3
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
PoliticsSouth Africa

BRICS invites six new members to join next year

August 24, 2023

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies said they have invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates to join.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VWdT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a picture at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
The debate over enlargement has topped the agenda at the three-day summit taking place in JohannesburgImage: Alet Pretorius/REUTERS

The BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — on Thursday said it had invited six countries to join its ranks.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on X, the social media profile formerly known as Twitter.

"We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process," he said, adding that the newcomers would be full members as of January 1 next year.

The move is aimed at increasing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South."

The new countries invited are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What did BRICS leaders say?

Leaders of the bloc's five members hailed the decisions in statements following the announcement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in Johannesburg it reflected BRICS' determination for unity and cooperation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva praised other countries' interest to join the bloc, adding it was testament to the relevance of its pursuit for a new world economic order. He said BRICS would remain "open to new candidates."

rmt/rc (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi in 2017

BRICS: Can China and India overcome differences at summit?

BRICS: Can China and India overcome differences at summit?

During this week's BRICS summit, China is leading calls for expansion of the grouping's membership and influence. However, a major rift remains between Beijing and New Delhi.
PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin shake hands

Russian oil for Indian solidarity: A partnership with mutual benefits

Russian oil for Indian solidarity: A partnership with mutual benefits

Trade between India and Russia is reaching new heights. What's special about the relationship between the two countries?
PoliticsAugust 22, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighters at apparent crash scene with burning debris

Ukraine updates: Prigozhin's reported death 'predictable'

ConflictsAugust 24, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

SocietyAugust 23, 202302:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

A biofuel tank truck being loaded at German company Verbio's plant

Is China flooding Europe with fake biofuels?

Is China flooding Europe with fake biofuels?

BusinessAugust 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hot springs at Lovina Beach on the island of Bali

Are we entering the golden age of geothermal energy?

Are we entering the golden age of geothermal energy?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russland Bekanntgabe Rückzug Cherson Sergei Surovikin

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

ClimateAugust 22, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage