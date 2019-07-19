 Brian Eno: ′The Apollo missions to the moon were a piece a art′ | Music | DW | 22.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Brian Eno: 'The Apollo missions to the moon were a piece a art'

Brian Eno writes soundtracks for movies that transport people to other galaxies. He shares his memories of the first moon landing in 1969 with DW, as his 1983 "Apollo" album is rereleased.

Watch video 03:35

Cosmic sound - Brian Eno

DW: Mr. Eno, where were you during the moon landing of 1969?

Brian Eno:I had just left art school and I was living in London, next door to my old painting professor. We sat in the kitchen looking at his little television, it was getting evening. And there was a full moon in the sky thinking: That's actually where they are now... Those people are there!

It was an incredible moment — everything contracting into this moment in time. And of course I realized that it was a very historic point in the history of the human race. So although the Apollo missions were military, technological, industrial things, they were also a piece of art. It was this idea: Hey, we could do this. We could make this happen.

Sicht der Erde aus dem All (Reuters/NASA)

Earth rises above the lunar horizon, as photographed from the Apollo 10 Lunar Module, in May 1969

How did it inspire you as an artist, as a musician?

I didn't suddenly go and start making space music. But I was already working with electronics and electronic instruments then. The kinds of sounds that they produced were unearthly. I kept finding myself thinking about the universe instead of the earth, thinking about galaxies and the emptiness of space for example. And I started to think actually most of the universe as silence; the only place that there is any actual noise is on earth. You need an atmosphere for there to be noise. So we are the noise in the universe. As far as we know. We don't know any other source of noise. It's us, just us.

You say space is silence. How difficult is it then to translate that into music?

When you say you put a very long reverberation on a sound, and you think that sounds so spacy — you know, there have been all these devices, in the history of music, called space echo, and space chamber, but of course in space there's no echo, there's no sound. So we've created a human fantasy about what space is like, and all that we know is that it's very big. I started to think that composing, making music was such an unusually human function. So we do these things for quite mysterious reasons, I think, and one of the reasons is a way of saying: I am here.

DW recommends

Music apps: Better Listening

The digital age has radically changed the way we listen to music. To connect with their fans, some famous musicians are experimenting with music apps. (13.06.2017)  

Brian Eno wins German prize for contribution to electronic music

British musician and glam rock star of the 70s Brian Eno has won the German Giga Hertz Prize for his work in electronic music. Over five decades, he has worked with artists including David Bowie, U2 and David Byrne. (30.11.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cosmic sound - Brian Eno  

Related content

USA Apollo 50 Festival in Washington

Apollo 50 Festival: Washington celebrates the moon landing 19.07.2019

Space fans can learn all about the moon, Mars and NASA at a three-day event in the US capital. Whether you want to know about satellite imaging or be run over by a Mars rover — it's all there!

USA Jubiläum 50 Jahre Mondlandung | Washington Monument

World marks 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing 20.07.2019

With parties, speeches and artistic displays, the world has marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission which brought men to the lunar surface. NASA showcased its new spacecraft for future flights to the moon.

Edwin «Buzz» Aldrin auf dem Mond

Reliving the Apollo 11 moonwalk 50 years after it made history 21.07.2019

In 1969, in one of the defining events of the 20th century, man first set foot on the moon. Hundreds of millions of people watched as Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon 50 years ago.

Advertisement

Film

Black Panther Filmstill (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

The most successful movies of all time

Two of James Cameron's works are record-breaking titles, but overall, the "Avengers" films dominate the list of the world's top 10 box-office hits.  

Books

Schriftsteller Lukas Bärfuss (picture-alliance/dpa/telam/P. Ribas)

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life."  

Arts.21

Artist/ Musician Brian Eno (Shamil Tanna)

Cosmic sound - Brian Eno

British musician Brian Eno has composed music for films and space. An asteroid has just been named for him. He’s reissuing his legendary album "Apollo” to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. A talk about the sound of the universe:  

Arts.21

Opening Starmus Festival V (picture-alliance/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A festival of stars

The Starmus Festival has seen greats such as Hans Zimmer, Brian May, Neil Armstrong and Stephen Hawking. This global festival of science communication and art is taking place in Zurich for the fifth time this year. The star of 2019 is the moon.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  