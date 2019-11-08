Brexit: UK will not nominate an EU commissioner

The UK will not nominate a European commissioner before December, Westminster announced on Thursday.

Incoming head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has twice asked the UK to nominate someone since Brexit was delayed to January 31.

"We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period," said a UK official on Thursday.

The commission, made up of von der Leyen and and senior officials from 26 other members states, plans to take office from December 1. The UK is going to the polls on December 12.

