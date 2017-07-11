Brexit: UK wants to keep talking for as long possible

A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain was prepared to keep negotiating a deal for as long as it could, as the British premier prepared to talk to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Time is obviously in very short supply and we're in the final stages, but we're prepared to negotiate for as long as we have time available if we think an agreement is still possible," the spokesman said.

Wednesday represents an apparent deadline for a deal after EU negotiator Michel Barnier told European Parliament delegates that the cutoff moment to strike a deal will be in two days' time. That would be the eve of the last EU leaders' summit of the year in Brussels, on Thursday and Friday, December 10 and 11.

Johnson and von der Leyen spoke on the phone on Saturday, but said that "significant differences" remained following the call. Speed is key, as the new deal must be unanimously backed by the EU's remaining 27 member states and approved by various European parliaments, as well as Britain's. Even if a deal is reached, the chances of formally completing the process before the end of the year, when Britain's transition period is set to expire, already seems slim.

Read more: Angela Merkel — No-deal Brexit would send a bad signal to the world

Difficult hurdles remain in three key areas: achieving a "level playing field" in terms of competition, as well as governance and fisheries.

Dublin puts chances of success at 50-50

EU and British negotiators resumed talks in a last-ditch bid to hammer out an agreement before the transition period ends at the end of December.

Watch video 03:45 Share French fishers fear post-Brexit future Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3lOCz French fishermen fear for post-Brexit future

The UK's chief negotiator David Frost traveled to Brussels to meet with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier — although no concessions have been made on either side in recent weeks.

Read more: France must ratify Brexit deal in English, Barnier tells MEPs

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin on Sunday said he thought there was only a 50-50 chance of a deal being struck.

The UK formally left the EU's political institutions in January this year, but remains in the bloc's single market and customs union until the end of 2020 — meaning very little has changed in terms of rules on trading or traveling to date.

Should no deal be reached by the New Year deadline, the two sides face tariffs and trade quotas as well as tighter customs controls — likely causing severe economic disruption, particularly for Britain.

rc/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)