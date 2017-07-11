Brexit: UK to restart trade talks with EU after threatening to quit

Brussels and London have "re-established" a basis for Brexit talks on Wednesday following an apparent impasse last week, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter.

"Intensive talks will happen every day & begin tomorrow afternoon, 22 October, in London," he wrote.

The move follows a statement from Frost's EU counterpart, Michael Barnier. Addressing the EU lawmakers in Brussels, Barnier said that "despite the difficulties we've faced, an agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, if they are willing to compromise."

In an apparent overture to London, Barnier said the UK sovereignty was a "legitimate concern on Boris Johnson's government." The EU official also emphasized that the EU's negotiating principles were "fully compatible with the respect of British sovereignty."

His latest remarks echo the language used by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has accused Brussels of refusing to recognize the country's sovereignty. Last week, Johnson warned the talks were over unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU side.

More to follow...

