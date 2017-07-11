 Brexit: UK to restart trade talks with EU after threatening to quit | News | DW | 21.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brexit: UK to restart trade talks with EU after threatening to quit

London is ready to return to the negotiating table for "intensified" talks, after the EU's Michel Barnier called for a compromise. At the same time, Barnier warned the UK: "You cannot have your cake and eat it too."

A man in London walks past a Time is running out government poster urging firms to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

Brussels and London have "re-established" a basis for Brexit talks on Wednesday following an apparent impasse last week, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter.

"Intensive talks will happen every day & begin tomorrow afternoon, 22 October, in London," he wrote.

The move follows a statement from Frost's EU counterpart, Michael Barnier. Addressing the EU lawmakers in Brussels, Barnier said that "despite the difficulties we've faced, an agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, if they are willing to compromise."

More to follow...

dj/rs

Advertisement