Brexit: UK Supreme Court to rule on suspension of parliament

The UK's Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear a legal challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of British Parliament.

Johnson argues that he asked the Queen to prorogue — or suspend — the lower house in order to introduce a new legislative agenda. But critics accuse him of attempting to stymie debate and push through a no-deal Brexit as the UK nears an October 31 deadline.

Last week, Scotland's highest court ruled that Johnson's suspension was an unlawful attempt to silence debate on Brexit in the House of Commons. An English court had earlier ruled that the prime minister's prorogation of parliament was legal.

Read more: Brexit: Does Boris Johnson's track record explain the man?

Crucial decision

Observers have described the court case as one of the most challenging to reach the Supreme Court in centuries, saying it could have significant consequences.

"If parliament is prorogued with no remedy available then the balance of power is tipped far too heavily to the executive," Sionaidh Doughlas-Scott, law professor at London's Queen Mary University, told Agence France-Presse news agency.

If the court rules against Johnson, it is likely that Parliament would reconvene. However, it is unclear when that would take place.

The court hearings could run through to Thursday with a ruling possible by as early as Friday.

Read more: Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 26:06 Share Quadriga - Brexit: The End of the Road for Johnson? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3P5bG Brexit: End of the Road for Boris? | Quadriga

ls/stb (Reuters, AFP)