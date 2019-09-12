 Brexit: UK Supreme Court to rule on suspension of parliament | News | DW | 17.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brexit: UK Supreme Court to rule on suspension of parliament

Britain's highest court is set to determine whether Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful. Critics have accused the prime minister of silencing debate in his attempts to push through Brexit.

People in front of the entrance to the UK's Supreme Court

The UK's Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear a legal challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of British Parliament.

Johnson argues that he asked the Queen to prorogue — or suspend — the lower house in order to introduce a new legislative agenda. But critics accuse him of attempting to stymie debate and push through a no-deal Brexit as the UK nears an October 31 deadline.

Last week, Scotland's highest court ruled that Johnson's suspension was an unlawful attempt to silence debate on Brexit in the House of Commons. An English court had earlier ruled that the prime minister's prorogation of parliament was legal.

Read more: Brexit: Does Boris Johnson's track record explain the man?

Crucial decision

Observers have described the court case as one of the most challenging to reach the Supreme Court in centuries, saying it could have significant consequences.

"If parliament is prorogued with no remedy available then the balance of power is tipped far too heavily to the executive," Sionaidh Doughlas-Scott, law professor at London's Queen Mary University, told Agence France-Presse news agency.

If the court rules against Johnson, it is likely that Parliament would reconvene. However, it is unclear when that would take place.

The court hearings could run through to Thursday with a ruling possible by as early as Friday.

Read more: Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 26:06

Brexit: End of the Road for Boris? | Quadriga

ls/stb (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

No Brexit breakthrough as Johnson meets Juncker, EU says

Salmon, snails, and the Irish backstop were on the menu for the UK prime minister and European Commission president. But a day of deadlock ended ignominously for Boris Johnson. (16.09.2019)  

Brexit: Does Boris Johnson's track record explain the man?

With his decision to suspend Parliament Boris Johnson has sounded the bell for the endgame on Brexit. But will the UK's gaffe-prone prime minister get through it all unscathed? (29.08.2019)  

Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty

France is losing patience with the United Kingdom in matters Brexit, and has threatened to veto any further delay. For Paris, the responsibility to avoid a no-deal outcome is up to the UK. (10.09.2019)  

Brexit: Boris Johnson denies lying to queen over Parliament suspension

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II over his reasons for proroguing Parliament. The five-week suspension was ruled unlawful by a Scottish court. (13.09.2019)  

Brexit: UK rejects early election, suspends Parliament

UK lawmakers have again rejected a call from PM Johnson for an early election. The UK government suspended Parliament until mid-October, nearly two weeks before an October 31 Brexit deadline. (10.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit: End of the Road for Boris? | Quadriga  

Related content

UK Boris Johnson wird Premierminister

Brexit: Boris Johnson denies lying to queen over Parliament suspension 12.09.2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II over his reasons for proroguing Parliament. The five-week suspension was ruled unlawful by a Scottish court.

Filmszene The Hulk

Brexit: Boris Johnson says UK will break away like Hulk 15.09.2019

Boris Johnson has vowed that the UK will escape the EU's chains on October 31 just like the comic book hero if no new deal is reached. The British prime minister is due to hold fresh talks in Brussels on Monday.

Großbritannien | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson to expel MPs who block 'no-deal Brexit' 02.09.2019

The UK Parliament is set for heated debate when it reconvenes on Tuesday. Rebel MPs and opposition are running out of time to prevent Britain crashing out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

Advertisement