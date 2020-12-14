 Brexit: UK eyes closer trade ties with Southeast Asia, Pacific nations | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 14.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Brexit: UK eyes closer trade ties with Southeast Asia, Pacific nations

The UK is seeking to forge closer trade links with Pacific Rim nations and Southeast Asia as part of its efforts to diversify economic partners post-Brexit.

A union flag flies outside the British Parliament

A union flag flies outside the British Parliament

As the Brexit transition period nears its end on December 31, 2020, the UK is redoubling its efforts to negotiate roll over trade agreements to replace those the EU bloc had negotiated or strike new deals to avoid disruptions to commerce from January 1. 

The UK and Vietnam said on Friday that they had finalized a bilateral free trade agreement, a day after London inked a similar pact with Singapore.

The deal with Hanoi will for Britain replace the existing EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), ensuring the UK does not lose access to preferential tariffs in one of the fastest-growing and most open economies in Asia. The EVFTA came into effect in August and will cut or eliminate 99% of tariffs on goods traded between Vietnam and the EU.

"I'm delighted to finalize with Tran Tuan Anh this bilateral free trade agreement, which will provide vital continuity for our fast-growing and dynamic trading relationship," British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

Vietnam's Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh said he "warmly welcomed" the negotiated deal, which he hopes would significantly increase trade between the two countries and reduce "trade protectionism."

Watch video 01:51

Brexit: What will change from January 1?

It's not clear when the final UK-Vietnam deal, which is expected to come into effect on January 1 next year, will be signed.

"I think the UK-Vietnam trade deal will basically mimic that of the EU with Vietnam but with potentially less favorable terms for the UK," Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, an investment bank, and a senior research fellow at Bruegel, told DW.

"For Vietnam, the UKVFTA basically means hyperconnectivity with many economies, including the UK. This can help Vietnam attract manufacturing FDI and become a much more relevant center for the global value chain," she added.

Huge potential

Bilateral trade between the two countries tripled between 2010 and 2019 to $7.5 billion (€6.17 billion). The UK is the Southeast Asian nation's second-largest export market in Europe, according to Vietnam's Trade Ministry.

Analysts doubt the UKVTA will produce a trade boom in the short term as both nations are struggling with the economic fallout from the COVID pandemic.

Nevertheless, once the agreement is fully implemented, 99% of tariffs will be eliminated and Vietnam stands to benefit from tariff savings of £114 million ($150.6 million, €126 million) on its exports while British exports will be £36 million better off.

"The deal offers considerable potential for the UK to expand its exports to Vietnam in a wide range of goods and services since Vietnam has been one of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets over the past decade," Rajiv Biswas, APAC Chief Economist at IHS Markit, told DW.

"Over the next decade, the size of Vietnam's GDP is forecast to increase from $268 billion in 2020 to $700 billion in 2030, creating considerable new opportunities for UK exporters."

CPTPP hopes

Truss also tweeted that the deal marks a further step towards Britain eventually joining the massive free-trade zone, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"The CPTPP is important to the UK first of all because it will give us ... deep access to a nine trillion pounds market but also because it helps the UK diversify its supply chains more broadly and makes us more resilient," she said.

The UK's upcoming exit from the EU single market means it has an urgent need to diversify trade partners. And the CPTPP groups 11 Pacific Rim nations, home to about 650 million people who had — prior to the pandemic-induced downturn — enjoyed rapid economic growth in recent years.

A previous version of the deal was once championed by Washington, but President Donald Trump withdrew the US from it.

Five of the CPTPP members — Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore — already have close trade ties to the UK.

"The UK is in the preparatory stages of formally applying for CPTPP membership, which is expected to be formally lodged in early 2021. Consequently, the UK has begun discussions with CPTPP member nations as preparatory groundwork for its potential formal application for CPTPP membership," said Biswas.

"The 11 CPTPP nations generally have good political and economic relations with the UK, which should ease the UK's path towards accession to the CPTPP," he added.

Boosting ties with ASEAN

Some experts say that CPTPP membership would only be feasible if Britain left the EU customs union, an arrangement that's key to maintain frictionless trade with the European bloc, which will continue to be the UK's top trade partner for the foreseeable future.

At present, about 45% of British exports go to the 27 countries of the EU, while just 8% go to the 11 nations of the CPTPP.

Although Britain's CPTPP membership might not compensate for the economic costs of exiting the EU, joining the bloc could allow London to forge closer ties with the strategically important wider Pacific region.

It could also help the UK in its efforts to shape the future of the global digital economy and boost relations with the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a key region with some of the rapidly growing and dynamic economies.

Nevertheless, the EU is also negotiating free trade deals with many of the CPTPP countries and ASEAN. 

"An FTA with Vietnam can serve as a footprint for the UK to negotiate with ASEAN, but the reality is that ASEAN will probably first negotiate with the EU," said Garcia-Herrero. "The idea of expanding negotiations with Vietnam to the whole ASEAN seems overoptimistic."

  • Group photo of ASEAN leaders

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Symbolizing unity

    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Since its founding, the bloc has emerged as a beacon of unity in Southeast Asia, although it has often struggled to find consensus among members over key policy issues affecting the region's politics, security and the economy, among other things.

  • Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Moschee in Bandar Seri Begawan,der Hauptstadt von Brunei (Fotolia)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Brunei

    The Sultanate of Brunei, located on the north coast of the island of Borneo, is one of the richest nations in the world. The small, oil-rich country is governed by its sultan as an absolute Muslim monarchy. Islam is the official religion in Brunei, with Sunni Muslims making up about 70 percent of the population. The sultan also sees himself as the main custodian of religious beliefs in Brunei.

  • Moderne Geisterstädte (Erik Jan Ouwerkerk)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Cambodia

    Cambodia joined the ASEAN grouping in 1999, and during the past ten years, the Cambodian economy has grown by at least 7 percent year after year. That makes it one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But the unequal distribution of wealth and income is a problem, with many of the nation's around 16-million strong population stuck in abject poverty, especially in rural areas.

  • „A Brit and a Broad“ - Reisebericht (A Brit and a Broad)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Indonesia

    Indonesia plays a salient role in ASEAN due to its status as the bloc's most populous member state as well as the world's most populous Muslim nation, with over 250 million inhabitants. The ASEAN secretariat is also based in the country's capital, Jakarta. Indonesia, which comprises around 17,000 islands, is the world's largest archipelago nation and boasts Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

  • Laos Kuang Si Wasserfälle (Imago/J. Langley)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Laos

    Laos became a member of the ASEAN bloc in 1997. The country has a population of around 6.5 million. Around 80 percent of the inhabitants of the poor, landlocked and isolated communist country depend upon farming for their livelihood. That's how they subsist and feed their families. Laos has an increasingly close relationship with China.

  • Spektakuläre Firmensitze Malaysia Petronas Towers (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Malaysia

    A founding member of ASEAN, Malaysia has the club's third-largest economy. Religion and politics are sensitive issues in Malaysian politics, with the deadly sectarian riots of 1969 often cited as the need to maintain ethnic harmony in the country. Over 60 percent of Malaysia's 30 million inhabitants are Muslim, with the rest adhering to Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, and other religions.

  • Yangon Myanmar Shwedagon Pagode Tempel (AFP/Getty Images)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Myanmar

    Myanmar, which joined the club in 1997, was ruled for decades by a military junta that left it impoverished. The party of Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation's democracy icon, won the first fully free elections for generations, held in 2015. But authorities are struggling to tackle a powerful Buddhist nationalist movement that has grown in strength in recent years and favors the former military rulers.

  • Philippinen Batad Reisterassen (Imago/M. Runkel)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    The Philippines

    The Philippines, an archipelago nation consisting of thousands of islands, is one of the most disaster-prone areas in the world. The country has has a population of over 100 million, and one of the fastest expanding economies. But it has suffered major environmental degradation in recent years due to reasons such as mismanagement of resources, deforestation and high population growth.

  • Opernhäuser (picture-alliance/robertharding/A. Hall)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Singapore

    The wealthy city-state has been a member of ASEAN since the bloc's founding in 1967. The country has a thriving economy, which has grown at a rapid pace since independence, underpinned by its position as a global financial hub. Densely populated Singapore has a multi-racial citizenry as well as tough laws against protests and curbs on press freedom.

  • Thailand Bangkok Königlicher Palast (DW/S. Bandopadhyay)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Thailand

    Thailand's politics have been characterized by a long series of coups, with the nation's military frequently ousting democratically elected governments. The 2014 coup marked the 12th successful military takeover since Thailand embraced parliamentary democracy 85 years ago. The country boasts Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy and the reputation of being an attractive tourist destination.

  • Vietnam Ha Long Bucht (AFP/Getty Images)

    ASEAN countries at a glance

    Vietnam

    Vietnam has been ruled by a one-party communist state since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. Since 1986, Vietnam has introduced sweeping market reforms to boost growth and development. But the ruling party doesn't permit criticism and the country is ranked among the worst for press freedom. Vietnam joined ASEAN in 1995.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


Advertisement