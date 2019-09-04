Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal

Britain could face massive disruptions to its food supply, financial services and cross-channel traffic in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the government's worst-case plannig assumptions.
The UK government on Wednesday published "Operation Yellowhammer," its planning scenario for a no-deal Brexit.
The report, which dates from August 2, paints a damning picture of the disruptive effects of a deal should the UK leave the EU without an agreement on October 31.
The key points:
The UK will revert to "third country" status and the relationship with the EU will be "on the whole unsympathetic," with a range of potential effects, including:
Read more: Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty
The immediate effects
In the short-term, trucks would face delays of around 2 days while trying to cross the border, the report outlined.
This would have an impact on medicines and medical products imported into the UK. These are particularly reliant on short crossings of the English channel and would therefore be particularly affected by hold-ups.
The UK government would not be able to do much to mitigate these effects due to the short shelf-life of some medicines and supplies, according to the report.
The food sector would be hit in a matter of weeks, if not days, due to its reliance on free-movement and non-tariff trade within the EU, protected by high tariffs on goods coming from outside the trading bloc.
Up to 282 EU vessels could enter UK waters on the first day, leading to anger and even violent clashes with UK fishing boats.
Any workers, students, travelers and pensioners in the EU would immediately lose their access to healthcare, which is currently funded in the EU via the UK’s National Health Service.
Law enforcement data and information-sharing between the UK and the EU would also be immediately affected.
Read more: Scottish court rules suspension of British Parliament 'unlawful'
Hard Brexit but no hard border
The government would put into operation a policy of "no new checks with limited exceptions" to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.
However, as outlined in the report, the model will not be sustainable in the long run.
Politicians react
The government stressed that it was "updating the assumptions" in the document, and that it was "neither an impact assessment, nor a prediction of what is most likely to happen.
"It describes what could occur in a reasonable worst case scenario," wrote Michael Gove, the minister in charge of no-deal preparations.
Paula Sherriff of the opposition Labour party suggested to Health Minister Matt Hancock that they meet up urgently as his prior assurances surrounding medical supplies did not "seem to add up."
Lawmakers voted last week to force the government to release the report after a version was leaked by the Sunday Times in August.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Britain's ruling Conservatives are buckling under the weight of Brexit. PM Johnson has expelled many of his own MPs, while parliament has legislated to force him to delay leaving the bloc. Will he follow the law? (11.09.2019)
Britain faces a shortfall of everyday essentials if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, a new leaked report says. Some lawmakers are demanding Parliament be recalled to discuss a no-deal Brexit. (18.08.2019)
France is losing patience with the United Kingdom in matters Brexit, and has threatened to veto any further delay. For Paris, the responsibility to avoid a no-deal outcome is up to the UK. (10.09.2019)