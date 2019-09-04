Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal

Britain could face massive disruptions to its food supply, financial services and cross-channel traffic in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the government's worst-case plannig assumptions.
The UK government on Wednesday published "Operation Yellowhammer," its planning scenario for a no-deal Brexit.
The report paints a damning picture of the disruptive effects of a deal should the UK leave the EU without an agreement on October 31.
The key points:
The UK will revert to "third country" status and the relationship with the EU will be "on the whole unsympathetic," with a range of potential effects, including:
In the short-term the report also discussed that in a reasonable worst case scenario HGVs would face 1.5-2 days delay while trying to cross the border.
This would have an impact on medicines and medical products imported into the UK. The report identifies these as being particularly reliant on short crossing of the English channel and would therefore be particularly effected by hold-ups of HGVs attempting to cross the Channel. The UK government would not be able to do much to mitigate these effects due to the short shelf-life of some medicines and supplies, according to the report.
Any workers, students, travelers and pensioners in the EU past the 31 October would also lose their access to healthcare which is currently funded in the EU via the UK’s National Health Service.
Law enforcement data and information-sharing between the UK and the EU would also be immediately affected.
more to come...
Britain's ruling Conservatives are buckling under the weight of Brexit. PM Johnson has expelled many of his own MPs, while parliament has legislated to force him to delay leaving the bloc. Will he follow the law? (11.09.2019)
France is losing patience with the United Kingdom in matters Brexit, and has threatened to veto any further delay. For Paris, the responsibility to avoid a no-deal outcome is up to the UK. (10.09.2019)