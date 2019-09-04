 Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal | News | DW | 11.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal

Britain could face massive disruptions to its food supply, financial services and cross-channel traffic in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the government's worst-case plannig assumptions.

UK Parliamen

The UK government on Wednesday published "Operation Yellowhammer," its planning scenario for a no-deal Brexit.

The report paints a damning picture of the disruptive effects of a deal should the UK leave the EU without an agreement on October 31.

The key points:

The UK will revert to "third country" status and the relationship with the EU will be "on the whole unsympathetic," with a range of potential effects, including:

  • Cross-channel traffic being cut by 40-60% within a day, with disruption lasting 3 months.
  • Protests taking place across the country, placing a strain on police resources.
  • Financial services and the sharing of law enforcement and personal data being disrupted.
  • Small and medium sized business being unable to cope.
  • Severe weather in winter potentially exacerbating negative impacts.

In the short-term the report also discussed that in a reasonable worst case scenario HGVs would face 1.5-2 days delay while trying to cross the border.

This would have an impact on medicines and medical products imported into the UK. The report identifies these as being particularly reliant on short crossing of the English channel and would therefore be particularly effected by hold-ups of HGVs attempting to cross the Channel. The UK government would not be able to do much to mitigate these effects due to the short shelf-life of some medicines and supplies, according to the report.

Any workers, students, travelers and pensioners in the EU past the 31 October would also lose their access to healthcare which is currently funded in the EU via the UK’s National Health Service.

Law enforcement data and information-sharing between the UK and the EU would also be immediately affected.

more to come...

DW recommends

Pro-Brexit MP: UK, EU relationship will 'never be the same again'

Britain's ruling Conservatives are buckling under the weight of Brexit. PM Johnson has expelled many of his own MPs, while parliament has legislated to force him to delay leaving the bloc. Will he follow the law? (11.09.2019)  

Brexit: France losing patience with UK uncertainty

France is losing patience with the United Kingdom in matters Brexit, and has threatened to veto any further delay. For Paris, the responsibility to avoid a no-deal outcome is up to the UK. (10.09.2019)  

Scottish court rules suspension of British Parliament 'unlawful'

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled that British PM Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful. But the court did not call for the suspension to be repealed. (11.09.2019)  

Related content

Brexit - Debatte im Unterhaus

UK Parliament passes Brexit delay bill, rejects call for early election 04.09.2019

British lawmakers have rejected Boris Johnson's call for a general election after the opposition abstained from the vote. The PM called for an early election, saying he has lost a governing majority.

Symbolbild - Brexit und EU

Brexit: What's happened and what's next? 05.09.2019

For the third time in two days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered major defeats in his plans to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal. DW takes a look at the current impasse and what will happen next.

Symbolbild - Brexit

Brexit: Crucial day for Boris Johnson and no-deal date — as it happened 09.09.2019

The UK Parliament will be suspended Monday evening following a vote on a snap election. The queen has given "royal assent" to a law that aims to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Follow along for the latest from Parliament.

Advertisement