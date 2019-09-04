Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal

The UK government on Wednesday published "Operation Yellowhammer," its planning scenario for a no-deal Brexit.

The report paints a damning picture of the disruptive effects of a deal should the UK leave the EU without an agreement on October 31.

The key points:

The UK will revert to "third country" status and the relationship with the EU will be "on the whole unsympathetic," with a range of potential effects, including:

Cross-channel traffic being cut by 40-60% within a day, with disruption lasting 3 months.

Protests taking place across the country, placing a strain on police resources.

Financial services and the sharing of law enforcement and personal data being disrupted.

Small and medium sized business being unable to cope.

Severe weather in winter potentially exacerbating negative impacts.

In the short-term the report also discussed that in a reasonable worst case scenario HGVs would face 1.5-2 days delay while trying to cross the border.

This would have an impact on medicines and medical products imported into the UK. The report identifies these as being particularly reliant on short crossing of the English channel and would therefore be particularly effected by hold-ups of HGVs attempting to cross the Channel. The UK government would not be able to do much to mitigate these effects due to the short shelf-life of some medicines and supplies, according to the report.

Any workers, students, travelers and pensioners in the EU past the 31 October would also lose their access to healthcare which is currently funded in the EU via the UK’s National Health Service.

Law enforcement data and information-sharing between the UK and the EU would also be immediately affected.

