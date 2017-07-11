Brexit: UK and EU hold emergency talks

Britain and the European Union are holding emergency talks Thursday over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to rewrite parts of the Brexit divorce treaty.

The UK unveiled its new Internal Market Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, which led to serious warnings from the EU.

"The withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation and we expect that the letter and the spirit of the withdrawal agreement will be fully respected," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

Sefcovic was set to meet Michael Gove, Britain's Brexit preparation minister, at 12 p.m. UTC.

They are leading a joint committee to negotiate post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland.

Read more: Brexit: UK introduces new bill, what you need to know

Watch video 02:41 Traders in Great Britain fear Brexit scarcities

Two other EU officials also involved in the talks said the bloc's executive European Commission would analyze the UK's draft bill once it is passed to take into account any amendments before deciding whether to take legal action.

"First there is the Joint Committee. If it's short on the necessary clarifications, the dispute settling mechanism under the withdrawal agreement is there," an EU diplomat told the Reuters news agency.

Border issue in Ireland

The deal was signed by the two sides less than a year ago. Keeping the border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland free of customs posts and other obstacles is a key aim.

However, the UK's new plans include legislation to give itself the power to deviate from some of the provisions in the agreement.

A hard border would violate the peace agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Several British politicians and lawyers have spoken out against the plan, saying that breaking an international commitment would tarnish Britain's reputation. "If we can't be trusted to abide by our word on this matter, well then why would anyone trust us in the future?" said Edward Garnier, a former British solicitor-general.

Chief negotiators for both sides, David Frost and Michel Barnier, are expected to end their latest round of negotiations this week. Both have said that unless there is a suitable agreement by October, the UK will face an economically disruptive no-deal exit on January 1.

lc/rt (AP, Reuters)