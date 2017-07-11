Brexit: UK and EU hold emergency talks

Britain and the European Union are holding emergency talks Thursday over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to rewrite parts of the Brexit divorce treaty. The EU has warned that would prevent any chance of agreeing on a trade deal.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic was set to meet Michael Gove, Britain's Brexit preparation minister. The two are leading a joint committee to negotiate post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK to share a land border with an EU member, Ireland.

Keeping that border free of customs posts and other obstacles is a key aim of the Withdrawal Agreement signed by the two sides less than a year ago.

However, the UK announced this week that it plans to legislate to give itself the power to deviate from some of the provisions in the agreement, regarding trade with Northern Ireland.

An open border would violate the peace agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

The emergency meeting is set to take place at 12 p.m. UTC.

