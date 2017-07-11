Brexit trade talks 'in the final phase,' EU sources say

The European Union and the United Kingdom looked to be on the verge of agreeing a Brexit trade deal on Wednesday as sources close to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told DW that both sides "are in the final phase."

Senior officials said it was "very likely" that an announcement "could be" made later in the day.

The bloc's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, told MEPs on Tuesday that Christmas Eve was the final deadline to seal an agreement and avoid a possible short-term No Deal Brexit.

Ambassadors have been told to pencil in one final meeting for Thursday. But diplomats from the 27 member states urged caution.

Agreement hinges fishing rights

Governments have not yet seen a copy of the text negotiated over the past nine months. They will need to sign off on any accord with the UK.

"It all depends on what has been agreed on fish," said a senior diplomat from a coastal state.

Fishing rights after Brexit have been one of the most contentious matters throughout the negotiations. British fisherman have long complained that they do not get a fair share of the stocks caught in UK waters by European trawlers.

Barnier admitted to MEPs on Tuesday night that leaders needed to step in and broker a compromise.

The issue is one of those "very political and very sensitive matters — but I can't resolve them at my level," Barnier told parliamentarians during a video conference, according to a leaked transcript obtained by DW.

Done deal?

British broadcaster Sky News reported that "the deal is done" but aides to David Frost told DW that the UK team is "still negotiating."

A UK government spokesman declined to comment on which outstanding issues were left to be thrashed out.

Sources close to Barnier say that rules preventing unfair competition and how to police a deal have largely been agreed.

Officials in Brussels worried that the UK would try and undercut European firms, gaining an unfair advantage over companies across the Channel.

If both sides fail to meet the January 1 deadline, it is unclear under what conditions trade would take place before a deal would eventually be approved.

Over the past few days, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have have been in contact by phone seeking to unblock negotiations.

Businesses on both sides are clamoring for a deal that would save tens of billions in costs.

A failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos on Britain's borders with the EU at the start of 2021, when new tariffs by both sides would add to other impediments to trade.