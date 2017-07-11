Brexit too much to stomach for German sausage chain

German fast food restaurant Herman Ze German on Monday announced the closure of its London outlets, citing Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic for the decision.
The German sausage specialists wrote on Facebook: "Sadly we have to announce that after more than 10 wonderful years in London, Herman ze German will permanently close all London locations. COVID-19 has hit us really hard, as it probably has most of you too."
Struggle to make sausage ends meat
But the UK's decision to leave the European Union also played its part. "Knowing that Brexit will follow at the end of this year we had no other choice but to pull the plug," the statement continued.
Read more: What’s the most popular dish or snack in your country?
"There is no way for us to go any further with the restaurants in the UK. We are extremely gutted as we put our heart and soul into this project, delivering you our delicious currywurst and German beers."
German operations survive the cull
The group, which had restaurants in Charing Cross, Soho, Fitzrovia and White City, will continue to operate in Germany, where it has outlets in and around Lörrach, in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg.
Read more: Opinion: Germans should get used to paying more for meat
In March 2019, the small chain established its first UK location outside the capital, in Birmingham, but the branch closed just eight months later.
The Herman Ze German brand specializes in sausages using imported meat from butchers in southern Germany.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Burgers
If hamburgers come to mind when you think of barbecuing, then think again. The beef patties may be named after a northern German city, but rather than a hamburger you'll catch a whiff of all kinds of sizzling sausage and every cut of pork on a German BBQ. Don't worry, though. If you're craving a classic burger, you'll find a McDonald's in every German city.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Buns
Even though Germans are so big on grilled sausage, they don't put them in buns. Well, not exactly. If you buy a grilled sausage at a street-side stand, you'll get it in a round bread roll with the Wurst hanging out inconveniently on either end. At grill parties, though, the sausage is usually served naked and eaten with a fork and knife - not with your hands.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Ordinary ketchup
Ok, of course Germans eat ketchup at their grill parties - but not just any old ketchup. More common than the standard tomato variety is curry ketchup. It's practically the most important ingredient at any BBQ shindig and can be readily paired with any meat from bratwurst to chicken. A popular thing to do is mix ketchup with mayonnaise to create a sauce referred to as "red-white" or "gate."
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Gas grill
With roughly 93 percent of German owning a BBQ, it seems that grilling is truly a national pastime here. According to a recent survey, more than two in three German barbecue owners chose a charcoal grill, while less than half prefer a gas model. Charcoal is sooty and slower to fire up, but also cheaper. It's kept up its manly, authentic image despite some gourmets resorting to gas.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Slow food
From Texas to Argentina, barbecuing isn't a spontaneous weeknight whim, but something that takes hours, even days. And the resulting pulled pork or spare ribs really taste like it. Nope, in Germany, waiting for the coals to get hot takes long enough. Since a typical sausage is charred in around five minutes, Germans are pros in speed grilling. We're hungry! So, guten Appetit.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Sauerkraut
The stereotype is that Germans eat sauerkraut for breakfast, lunch and dinner. While sauerkraut may be a traditional side dish, it is almost exclusively found in southern Germany. There, it is eaten with all kinds of large, fatty chunks of meat, as well as sausage, but typically in cozy winter settings. It would be embarrassingly out of place at an outdoor summer BBQ party.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Vegetarian
Indeed, times are changing and more and more healthy alternatives to fatty bratwurst and pork strips are making their way onto German grills. Neverthless, at a German grill party it's still common to find meat even in the side dishes, from bologna in the pasta salad to ham in the potato salad. True vegetarians should bring their own - or have lots of practice in picking out the meat products.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Rye bread
Germany is world-famous for its excellent varieties of dark bread. Germans love their own bread so much that they eat it for breakfast and a light dinner (which is fittingly known as "bread time"). But you won't find the whole-grain stuff at grill parties. There, Germans indulge in the bleached white varieties beloved by their European neighbors, like French baguette and Turkish flat bread.
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Beer shortage
Everyone knows that Germans like to drink beer. But not just any beer. Not, for example, the beer from the next city over. Each region, city or even village has its own specialty. You'll only find Kölsch in Cologne (don't dare drink it in Dusseldorf!), Astra in Hamburg and Fiege in Bochum. So when you're at a German BBQ, you'll have to drink the local brew - but at least there'll be plenty of it!
-
10 things you won't find at a German grill party
Heavy desserts
Germany has rightfully earned its reputation as home of the world's best cakes and tortes. Those with a sweet tooth might be tempted to bring some Black Forest Gateau to every party. But no, these caloric creations are reserved for afternoon coffee and cake time. After dinner, Germans refrain from dessert or go light. Grill parties are often rounded off with a dish of yogurt and fruit.
Author: Kate Müser