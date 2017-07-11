Brexit too much to stomach for German sausage chain

German fast food restaurant Herman Ze German on Monday announced the closure of its London outlets, citing Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic for the decision.

The German sausage specialists wrote on Facebook: "Sadly we have to announce that after more than 10 wonderful years in London, Herman ze German will permanently close all London locations. COVID-19 has hit us really hard, as it probably has most of you too."

Watch video 04:52 Share Herman ze German Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1FMYa Herman ze German: German Wurst in London

Struggle to make sausage ends meat

But the UK's decision to leave the European Union also played its part. "Knowing that Brexit will follow at the end of this year we had no other choice but to pull the plug," the statement continued.

Read more: What’s the most popular dish or snack in your country?

"There is no way for us to go any further with the restaurants in the UK. We are extremely gutted as we put our heart and soul into this project, delivering you our delicious currywurst and German beers."

German operations survive the cull

The group, which had restaurants in Charing Cross, Soho, Fitzrovia and White City, will continue to operate in Germany, where it has outlets in and around Lörrach, in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg.

Read more: Opinion: Germans should get used to paying more for meat

In March 2019, the small chain established its first UK location outside the capital, in Birmingham, but the branch closed just eight months later.

The Herman Ze German brand specializes in sausages using imported meat from butchers in southern Germany.