Brexit: Theresa May to take over talks with EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Tuesday she would take direct control of Brexit negotiations with the EU, with new Brexit minister Dominic Raab deputizing on her behalf.

The internal shuffle comes as May's cabinet has been in turmoil in recent weeks and the clock is ticking for Britain out to strike a deal with the EU before exiting the bloc in March.

Read more: EU's Barnier lukewarm over Brexit White Paper, warns on red tape

How this happened?

David Davis quit as Brexit Minister on July 9 over May’s plans to maintain close economic ties with the EU and was replaced by hardliner Raab.

Davis had reportedly been sidelined by Olly Robbins, May’s Brexit adviser in the Cabinet Office.

May is pressing her version of a Brexit plan against opposition from within her own conservative party who want a strong, clear break with the bloc.

What will change? May told parliament in a letter that her Cabinet Office will have "overall responsibility" for Brexit negotiations. The Europe Unit of the Cabinet Office led by Robbins will support her in this role alongside Raab’s Brexit office. Raab will now focus on domestic preparations of Brexit and be "deputizing" on May’s behalf.

Read more: Brexit: Theresa May compromises with eurosceptic lawmakers on customs bill

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK Foreign Secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's legal envoy: Dominic Raab Theresa May appointed euroskeptic Dominic Raab the morning after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned. Raab, a staunchly pro-Brexit lawmaker, was formerly Davis' chief of staff. He previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator in the Oslo peace process and as an international lawyer in Brussels advising on European Union and World Trade Organization law.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's turnabout diplomat: Jeremy Hunt Jeremy Hunt was Britain's Health Secretary until he replaced Boris Johnson as foreign secretary in early July 2018. The 51-year-old supported Britain remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, but said in late 2017 that he had changed his mind in response to the "the arrogance of the EU Commission" during Brexit talks. He has vowed to help get Britain a "great Brexit deal."

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

Who's who in Brexit? Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27 The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal. Author: Alexander Pearson



What was the response?

Labour shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman said: "Dominic Raab has been side-lined by the PM before he has even had the chance to get his feet under the table."

Supporters of a tough Brexit stance in EU negotiations lambasted the change, with Richard Tice of campaign group Leave Means Leave saying "we now look set for Brexit in name only."

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay suggested there had been a "coup."

However, Raab dismissed such talk. He told a committee of MP’s that the change only formalized the prime minister’s leading role in negotiations and that there was "one team, one chain of command."

He said that alongside Robins he would continue to meet with EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

Read more: EU Customs Union, Single Market, Brexit — What you need to know

Watch video 28:33 Now live 28:33 mins. Share Europe’s Flashpoints, Part 1 Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/31xfA Europe’s Flashpoints, Part 1

Where do Brexit negotiations stand now?

British and EU negotiators are hoping to hammer out a final divorce deal by October, in order to allow time for ratification by European and British parliaments before March. Both sides have agreed on Britain’s financial obligations to the bloc and rights on EU and British citizens living in each territory.

A major sticking point is the issue of border checks between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland.

May has proposed the EU and Britain retain close economic relations, meaning a possible customs deal on goods.

The EU accuses Britain of "cherry-picking" the best part of the bloc, while ignoring the free movement of people.

cw/rt (AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.