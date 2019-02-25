Following weeks of mounting political pressure, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced a series of parliamentary votes on Tuesday that will let lawmakers decide on whether or not to leave the European Union on March 29 as planned — or to postpone the date.

The move comes after weeks of mounting political pressure on May, whose initial withdrawal agreement with the EU was overwhelmingly rejected by Parliament in January.

What will be voted on?

The first vote in the House of Commons will take place no later than March 12 when lawmakers will decide whether or not to accept May's divorce agreement with the EU. The deal would include any amendments that she has been able to agree with Brussels since January.

Should lawmakers reject the deal again, another vote will take place on March 13. This time, MPs will vote on whether or not to leave the EU without a deal.

If MPs reject a "no-deal" Brexit, a third vote will be held on March 14 on asking the EU to temporarily extend Article 50. If EU leaders approve, Brexit will be delayed and both sides will have extra time to negotiate a final deal.

Clock ticking

May told lawmakers that she still intends to lead Britain out of the EU at the end of March with a deal.

"Let me be clear, I do not want to see Article 50 extended. Our absolute focus should be on working to get a deal and leaving on March 29," she said, later adding: "An extension cannot take no deal off the table."

The prime minister added that any extension, which she says would not extend beyond the end of June, would be a one-off and that her government was committed to following through on honoring the results of the 2016 referendum that saw 51.9 percent of voters back leaving the EU while 48.1 percent voted to remain.

May's announcement comes the opposition Labour Party shifted its Brexit policy towards supporting a second referendum.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused May of "continuing to run down the clock," saying that the ongoing spat is intensifying uncertainty for business.

This septic isle It never rains A delay by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to allow Parliament to vote on her Brexit deal has increased the chances Britain will leave the bloc without a deal in March. The odds on a no-deal Brexit have shortened to 2/1, according to oddschecker.com, while Steve Eisman, the trader whose prediction of the 2008 crisis was dramatized in the film The Big Short, is betting against UK banks.

This septic isle Money where your mouth is The IMF says that while some sectors like agriculture and mining might benefit, the majority of sectors would shrink by between about 1 percent and 33 percent. The Bank of England said no-deal would wipe between 4.75 percent and 7.75 percent off what the UK would have produced by 2024 and the pound would fall by 25 percent.

This septic isle Not waving, but drowning The EU has said the UK would have "third country" status under a no-deal scenario, giving it the same status as China, Russia and Pakistan. All goods crossing EU borders would be subject to tariffs of up to 38 percent. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said additional paperwork attached to trading under WTO rules would act as an extra tariff of up to an average of 6.5 percent.

This septic isle Love's labor lost Britain’s farmers and manufacturers face the largest shortage of skilled workers since 1989 due to a fall in the numbers of EU27 nationals coming to work since the Brexit vote. A no deal would likely accelerate that process.

This septic isle A road to nowhere The financial industry and British regulators say a hard Brexit poses a threat to trillions of euros worth of derivative and insurance contracts London could lose up to to €800 billion to Frankfurt, lobby group Frankfurt Main Finance has said. Some 30 banks and financial firms have already chosen the city as the site of their new EU headquarters, with others opting for Dublin or Paris.

This septic isle Movers and shakers left in limbo No-deal would have significant implications for people's ability to go where they want. A €7 charge for visiting the EU's Schengen Area would kick in in 2021, after the UK's transition period ends. British expats would face uncertainty, as many foreign governments have not yet established their rules for residency under no-deal.

This septic isle Can't beat a good queue The UK Road Haulage Association has said a lack of planning over no-deal would mean the manufacturing sector would be put under "severe pressure" and hauliers would go out of business. European airports have warned that no-deal would cause "major disruption and heightened safety risks" to the air network. Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary has warned planes could be grounded.

This septic isle All in it together The biggest impact of no deal could be felt in Ireland, which exports 12 percent of its goods and 40 percent of its food to the UK, and two-thirds of its other exports travel through the UK. The IMF believes the Netherlands, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Belgium also face taking moderate hits to their economies of between 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent.

This septic isle Where there is harmony, May brings discord The Police Federation has said it was worried about "widescale disruption and dangers for the general public." Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said 3,500 troops are on standby to cope with the fallout of no deal. The government is preparing for potential shortages of key items in the wake of a no-deal Brexit. But May refused to guarantee the health service (NHS) would have enough medicines.

This septic isle Christmas-voting turkeys play chicken in Ireland The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland would remain unresolved with no deal. The main sticking point has been the Irish 'backstop' — the insurance scheme for avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland. One solution has been a Canada-style agreement that would remove most EU restrictions but would not abolish the need for a hard border. But uncertainty breeds fear. Author: Jo Harper



rs/amp (AP, dpa, Reuters)

