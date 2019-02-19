Brexit: Theresa May, Jeremy Hunt seek backstop compromise as 3 MPs quit

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday the only way to secure a Brexit agreement ahead of the March 29 deadline was to make changes to the contentious Irish backstop.

"This is really the only way through the current situation," Hunt in Berlin.

He added that an orderly departure was "of paramount importance," and that pushing back the deadline would leave both the UK and European Union in "paralysis."

As Hunt was meeting officials in Berlin, British Prime Minister Theresa May was due to travel to Brussels to appeal to European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker to reopen Brexit negotiations.

In a blow to May's efforts to unite her party around a divorce deal, three pro-EU lawmakers in her own Conservative party announced plans to quit on Wednesday over what they called the government's "disastrous handling of Brexit."

The Irish backstop

The main obstacle in reaching a Brexit agreement that EU officials and UK parliamentarians can get behind is the so-called Irish backstop. The clause is a safeguard that would keep Britain in the EU customs union until an alternative trading plan is found to ensure EU member Ireland's border with the British province of Northern Ireland remains open.

Brexiteers in May's Conservative party have demanded the measure be made temporary to prevent Britain from being locked in a form of union indefinitely. But the EU has refused changes to the provision.

Hunt told the audience at Berlin's Konrad Adenauer Foundation that there needed to be "a simple and important change" to the backstop to make sure Britain is not "trapped in the customs union forever."

The foreign secretary spoke about Germany's close post-war ties with Britain, and said that "if these negotiations go wrong, then there is a risk that we poison relations between both sides in a way that would be profoundly damaging."

"We must all do all that we can to ensure that a deal is reached," he added. "I think people want to move on and they want to demonstrate that we can have a Brexit that respects the referendum result but also that we remain best of friends with our neighbors in Europe."

May in Brussels

May and the other 27 EU leaders approved a Brexit withdrawal deal in November last year. That plan was later rejected by the British parliament in a vote on January 15. Since then, the prime minister and her government have been trying in vain to convince the EU to reopen discussions.

If May fails to persuade EU officials or the British parliament to modify the text of her Brexit plan, Britain could crash out of the bloc without an agreement come March 29.

Diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters said Britain had until mid-March at the latest to reach a final consensus ahead of a summit of EU leaders on March 22.

EC spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a press conference on Wednesday that the EU was ready to mitigate any upheaval resulting from a no-deal Brexit and manage the new relationship.

"We are ready for all possible scenarios, including the worst," he said.

nm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

