Brexit leader Nigel Farage rules out UK election bid

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said he won't stand in next month's UK-wide parliamentary elections. The decision led to accusations that he was running scared.
The figurehead of an extreme no-deal Brexit, Nigel Farage, on Sunday said he would not be a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming UK general election.
Farage, who is leader of the Brexit Party, explained that he did not want to focus on campaigning for an single parliamentary constituency.
Read more: Will the UK's snap election finally resolve Brexit?
Instead, the veteran campaigner — who has failed to be elected to the House of Commons seven times — said he could better promote Brexit by campaigning nationally.
"I have thought very hard about this: How do I serve the cause of Brexit best?" he told the BBC. "Do I find a seat and try to get myself into parliament? Or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates? And I've decided the latter course is the right one."
Farage set up the Brexit Party earlier this year to contest the European parliamentary elections, where it won more seats than any other party. He has been hugely critical of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal, saying that it leaves the UK still tied to the EU's political objectives.
Speaking in an interview on Farage's LBC radio show, US President Donald Trump urged the Brexit Party to become an "unstoppable force" by forming a pact with Boris Johnson. However, he also said the Johnson deal would limit the possibility of trade between the two EU nations.
Farage's decision prompted accusations from some journalists that he was running scared.
A decision by Farage to stand Brexit Party candidates in all UK constituencies has raised concern among Conservatives that the pro-Brexit vote will be split.
Farage previously led the UK Independence Parry (UKIP), which was instrumental in engineering a referendum by threatening to siphon votes away from the Conservative Party. That threat helped persuade then-Prime Minister David Cameron to call the 2016 referendum, which saw voters choose to leave the European Union by 52 to 48%.
Meanwhile, Johnson told UK broadcaster Sky that he regretted not being able to get Britain to leave the EU on the anticipated leaving date of October 31. As part of his campaign to become Tory leader, Johnson promised on multiple occasions that the UK would leave the EU on that date.
"I'm deeply, deeply disappointed ... it's a matter of deep regret," said Johnson. However, he added that the deal was "ready to go" if he wins a majority at the election.
The vote takes place on December 12, with opposition parties promising to cancel Brexit or agree a new deal that would be put to a second referendum.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Thousands of people have descended on central Glasgow to demand Scotland's independence from Britain. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the crowd it was "time for Scotland to choose our own future." (02.11.2019)
The Brexit Party is ready to help the Tories win a majority if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson bins his divorce deal with the EU, Nigel Farage has said. Farage offered a "non-aggression pact" to avoid splitting the vote. (01.11.2019)
The US president has backed the current British PM in the upcoming general election campaign. Trump heavily criticized Johnson's political opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, describing the Labour Party leader as "bad" for Britain. (01.11.2019)
The political party has always maintained an anti-Brexit stance, but they have now taken an unequivocal position. If they win a general election, they will revoke the decision to leave the European Union. (16.09.2019)
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party has narrowly won support for his Brexit strategy from its members. The focus is now on winning an election on social justice issues. (23.09.2019)