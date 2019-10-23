 Brexit: Johnson to ask Parliament to hold general election in December | News | DW | 24.10.2019

News

Brexit: Johnson to ask Parliament to hold general election in December

The UK government will seek a general election on December 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. The motion needs to be backed by two-thirds of UK lawmakers in Parliament, which would require support from Labour.

Boris Johnson gestures in the House of Commons (picture-alliance/dpa/UK Parliament/J. Taylor)

Amid Brexit impasse, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he would grant more time for Parliament to scrutinize the latest version of the EU withdrawal deal if lawmakers agreed to hold an early election.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to parliament," Johnson said in a televised statement. "If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12. That's the way forward."

The UK is not scheduled to have a general election until 2022. The motion for an early election, which the government is set to table on Monday, would require a two-third majority in the House of Commons. On Thursday, Johnson wrote to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asking him for help in getting the necessary votes.

"It is time for MPs to finally to take responsibility," Johnson said. 

In the letter, Johnson added that "we must give the voters the chance to resolve this situation as soon as reasonably possible" and said the UK could form a new government by Christmas.

Johnson 'afraid' EU will grant extension

The latest attempt comes a week before the latest Brexit deadline, October 31, is set to expire. Johnson had repeatedly pledged to take the UK out of the EU before this date, but UK lawmakers rejected his proposal to fast-track the withdrawal deal through the assembly. By opting for more debate time, they have made it virtually impossible for Johnson to meet the October deadline.

Watch video 00:30

Bercow refuses to allow vote on Brexit deal

Although the EU has yet to decide on another Brexit deadline extension, Johnson said Brussels will likely agree to London's reluctant request for a three-month delay.

"I'm afraid it looks as though our EU friends are going to respond to Parliament's request by having an extension, which I really don't want at all," Johnson said on Thursday.

'We cannot risk further paralysis'

In his letter to Corbyn, Johnson also mulled the possibility of the EU offering only a brief extension to November 15 or November 30.

"This would, obviously, be my preference but I was legally prevented by Parliament and the courts from suggesting this," Johnson wrote to the Labour leader.

"If the EU offers the delay that Parliament has requested - that is, we must stay in until 31 January - then it is clear that there must be an election. We cannot risk further paralysis," he added.

Watch video 01:58

Boris Johnson wins bittersweet Brexit victory

dj/xx (dpa, AP, Reuters)

