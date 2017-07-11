Brexit: 'Feasible' solution to deadlock eludes EU and UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed trade deal negotiations over a phone call on Saturday.

While welcoming the progress that had been made, a joint statement acknowledged that "significant differences" remained in regards to the questions of achieving a level playing field, governance, and fisheries.

Ursula von der Leyen tweeted a statement after the call saying that an agreement would not be "feasible" if these issues cannot be resolved and that both sides had ordered their negotiators to reconvene. Von der Leyen and Johnson plan to talk again on Monday.

The "pause" in negotiations announced by chief negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost will end on Sunday in an attempt to resolve the remaining disagreements.

Resumed talks are cautiously welcomed

The Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin welcomed the news that negotiations for "an EU and UK trade deal in Brussels" would start up again on Monday, tweeting that an "agreement is in everyone's best interests. Every effort should be made to reach a deal."

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was more cautious, tweeting: "We will see if there is a way forward. Work continues tomorrow."

Barnier's response mirrored his comments earlier in the day before he headed off to Brussels after talks in London, saying: "We will keep calm as always and if there is a way, still a way, we will see."

Time is running out

The negotiations for a Brexit deal have been going on for a year, since January 2020 when the UK officially left the EU. They have until December 31 to reach a deal — the date when the year-long transition period, during which EU rules have remained in force, ends.

Should the two sides fail to break the deadlock, their relationship will default to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and both could incur hefty tariffs and border goods and custom checks when trying to trade. Such a situation could result in severe economic consequences.

A Brexit deal would not only help improve continued trade, but it could also help safeguard UK-Irish relations and the Good Friday Agreement, an accord that largely ended around three decades of political and sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged greater flexibility from both sides to achieve a deal while French President Emmanuel Macron has threatened to veto any deal that doesn't satisfy France's demands for access to British fishing waters and a guarantee of fair trade.

