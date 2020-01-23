Brexit: European Parliament overwhelmingly approves UK divorce deal

The first chapter of the Brexit saga was formally cleared for completion on Wednesday, when the European Parliament endorsed the latest Brexit deal following an emotional debate.

"We will always love you and you will never be far," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The head of the parliament's Brexit steering group, Guy Verhofstadt, said that the vote was not "an adieu" but "only an au revoir."

"If we could stop Brexit by voting 'no' today I would be the first to recommend it," he said.

Members of the chamber even broke into a song, singing traditional Scottish farewell song Auild Lang Syne.

Read more: UK is on course for a hard Brexit

Farage: 'What's not to like?'

While some UK lawmakers also expressed regret over the looming Brexit, representatives of the Brexit Party waved goodbye with the miniature Union Jack flags that adorn their desks in the chamber.

"No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more common fisheries policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullied, no more Guy Verhofstadt — what's not to like?" Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said.

EU lawmaker Martin Sonneborn, a representative of Germany's satirical Die Partei, tweeted a video of Farage leaving the chamber with the caption: "Starting now, I'm the only political clown around… Smiley!"

The vote saw 641 deputies support the deal with 49 voting against it and 13 abstaining. Passage of the motion had always been seen as a formality, but it was the last hurdle that could have prevented the UK from leaving the political institutions of the EU as of January 31.

Read more: Will Boris Johnson 'get Brexit done' in 2020?

Once again, from the top

The UK will enter a transition period which is set to end on December 31. The Brexit deal allows the country to keep its trade and travel connections with the bloc until this deadline expires, but the two sides still need to work out a long-term relationship to avoid a cliff-edge scenario.

No trade deal of a similar magnitude has ever been achieved in such a short time.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier met with envoys of the remaining 27 EU states on Wednesday. According to diplomatic sources quoted by the Reuters news agency, Barnier said that a loose association, similar to the agreement between the UK and Ukraine, should be used as a model for the future relationship with the UK.

"We will not give ground on issues that are important to us," Barnier was quoted as saying.

Read more: What's the 'no deal' fallout for the UK and the EU?

Watch video 02:45 Share Brexit: time to say goodbye Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Wx93 British MEPs bid farewell to European Parliament

EU flag to keep flying in Scotland

Also on Wednesday, the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh voted to keep the EU flag flying outside the parliament building after Brexit.

The assembly, dominated by proponents of secession from the UK, also voted to hold a new independence referendum. The impact of the vote would likely remain symbolic, as Scotland is not allowed to hold the vote without the approval from the government in London.

The pro-independence side lost the 2014 plebiscite with over 55% of the voters rejecting the idea of Scotland leaving the UK.

At the 2016 referendum, however, 62% percent of Scottish voters supported staying in the EU. The pro-independence parties now hope to see Scotland separate from the UK and then rejoin the EU as a sovereign nation.

dj/xx (dpa, Reuters, AP)