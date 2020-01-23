Brexit: European Parliament overwhelmingly approves UK divorce deal

The first chapter of the Brexit saga was formally cleared for completion on Wednesday, when the European Parliament endorsed the latest Brexit deal following an emotional debate.

"We will always love you and you will never be far," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The head of the parliament's Brexit steering group, Guy Verhofstadt, said that the vote was not "an adieu" but "only an au revoir."

Members of the chamber even broke into a song, singing traditional Scottish farewell song Auild Lang Syne.

Farage: 'What's not to like?'

While some UK lawmakers also expressed regret over the looming Brexit, representatives of the Brexit Party waved goodbye with the miniature Union Jack flags that adorn their desks in the chamber.

"No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more common fisheries policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullied, no more Guy Verhofstadt — what's not to like?" Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said.

The vote saw 641 deputies support the deal with 49 voting against it and 13 abstaining. Passage of the motion had always been seen as a formality, but it was the last hurdle that could have prevented the UK from leaving the political institutions of the EU as of January 31.

The UK will enter a transition period which is set to end on December 31. The Brexit deal allows the country to keep its trade and travel connections with the bloc until this deadline expires, but the two sides still need to work out a long-term relationship to avoid a cliff-edge scenario.

More to come…