 Brexit: EU, UK revive hopes for deal after ′constructive′ meeting | News | DW | 11.10.2019

News

Brexit: EU, UK revive hopes for deal after 'constructive' meeting

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier sounded more optimistic about striking a deal with the UK, following a "constructive" meeting with his British counterpart. It's a considerable change of tone from just last week.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier tap each other on the back.

Chances for an amicable split British split from the European Union slightly improved on Friday. 

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, urged patience but also said a meeting on Friday with his British counterpart Stephen Barclay had been "constructive." The pair are attempting to strike a deal before the proposed Brexit date of October 31.

Barnier cautioned the public to "be patient" after the Friday breakfast meeting before he went to brief 27 EU member states on the talks.

Read more: Angela Merkel sees Germany and France as drivers of European unity

"Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience" said Barnier

"We are working towards a deal," said Mina Andreeva, spokeswoman for the European Commission. "If there is a will, there is a way" she said.

The meeting on Friday appears to signify a change of tone in Brexit negotiations, which had reached an impasse  mainly over the Irish backstop agreement.

Tusk: Time is practically up

European Council chief Donald Tusk on Friday also said that he has "received promising signals" from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a Brexit deal is still possible and he has extended a deadline to continue talks with the UK.

"A no-deal Brexit will never be the choice of the EU," Tusk said, but he also added that "there is no guarantee of success and the time is practically up."

kmm/sms (AFP/Reuters)

