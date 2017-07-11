Brexit: EU, UK clinch trade and security deal

After months of wrangling, the United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to a post-Brexit trade deal, sealing the UK's exit from the bloc, UK government sources said on Thursday.

"A deal is done," a British government spokesperson said, hailing the "fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK."

"We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU," the British source added.

The deal is "the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth €747 billion (£668 billion, $909 billion) in 2019," according to the source. The text of the deal, said to be made up of around 2,000 pages, has yet to be released.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted an image of himself in Downing Street in front of a British flag with the text: "The deal is done."

Leaders held a press conference following the announcement.

What did EU leaders say?

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference that the two sides "finally" reached a deal.

"It was a long and winding road, but we have a good deal to show for it," she said on Thursday.

She added that the UK and the EU will continue cooperating on areas of mutual interest, naming climate, energy, security, and transport.

"I believe, also, that this agreement is in the United Kingdom's interest. It will set solid foundations for a new start with a long-term friend. And it means that we can finally put Brexit behind us, and Europe is continuing to move forward," she added.

Von der Leyen said she felt "relief" after long and exhausting negotiations. She added that "parting is such sweet sorrow" — a line from the Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet.

She quoted the American-British poet T.S Eliot: "What we call the beginning is often the end and to make an end is often the beginning."

"It is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe," she said in closing.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator said "the clock is no longer ticking" — a reversal of his warning in August after a round of trade talks left the two sides exasperated.

He said the EU will support fishermen. Fisheries had been a key sticking point throughout Brexit talks.

He said he regrets that the UK had chosen not to participate in the Erasmus program student exchange program. He also said the agreement reached on free movement was not a sign of historically close ties.

What did the UK say?

Johnson called the deal "a jumbo, Canada-style free trade deal."

He recast Britain as "an independent coastal state."

"We've taken back control of our laws and our destiny," said Johnson, adding that the UK would now be"unfettered."

He said the EU was "a very noble enterprise" but that the UK had always had a difficult relationship with the bloc.

Under the new deal, the UK had now become the EU's "flying buttress," an architectural metaphor to describe a structure of stone, built against a wall to strengthen or support it.

"This deal expresses what the people of the country wanted in 2016," he added.

Addressing the key fisheries issue, he said the UK government would support fishing communities with £100 million (€111 million, $135 million) investment boost to modernize fishing industries. "We will be able to catch and eat prodigious amounts of fish."

The share of UK fish will rise to two-thirds from around half of all fish caught in UK waters.

On trade and business, Johnson said: "It will not be a bad thing" for the EU to have "a prosperous dynamic and contented UK on your doorstep."

Johnson expressed hope that innovation in the UK would drive business at home, in Europe and globally.

Johnson dismissed a reporter's question about the UK following the EU rules on tax, worker's rights and tariffs, and on London accepting the "level playing field" with the EU that it had long resisted.

Crucially, the UK will no longer be under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, stressed the UK leader.

On dropping out of the Erasmus program, Johnson said the UK was replacing it with a Turing program, named after mathematician Alan Turing, where students will be able to spend time at universities around the world.

Both business leaders and the general public as a whole will breathe a sigh of relief after concerns that a No Deal scenario would have ruptured historically close trade ties.

