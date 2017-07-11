 Brexit: EU, UK clinch trade and security deal - UK source | News | DW | 24.12.2020

News

Brexit: EU, UK clinch trade and security deal - UK source

The UK and EU have finally agreed to a Brexit trade deal after months of tough negotiations, according to a UK government source.

UK Prime Ministerv Boris Johnson with European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen

After months of wrangling, the United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to a post-Brexit trade deal, sealing the UK's exit from the bloc, UK government sources said on Thursday.

"A deal is done," a British government spokesperson said, hailing the "fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK."

"We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU," the British source added.

Both business leaders and the general public as a whole will breathe a sigh of relief after concerns that a No Deal scenario would have ruptured historically close trade ties.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

