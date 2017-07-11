Brexit: EU, UK clinch trade and security deal - UK source

After months of wrangling, the United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to a post-Brexit trade deal, sealing the UK's exit from the bloc, UK government sources said on Thursday.

"A deal is done," a British government spokesperson said, hailing the "fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK."

"We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU," the British source added.

Both business leaders and the general public as a whole will breathe a sigh of relief after concerns that a No Deal scenario would have ruptured historically close trade ties.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)