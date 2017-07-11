Brexit: EU and UK urge compromise to save talks

Top EU and UK negotiators signaled Monday that the door was still open to a Brexit trade deal but urged for compromise during a day of meetings, days after talks broke down.

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted Monday following a telephone meeting with UK counterpart David Frost: "As stated by [European Commission] President [Ursula] von der Leyen on Friday, I confirmed that the EU remains available to intensify talks in London this week, on all subjects, and based on legal texts. We now wait for the UK’s reaction."

Barnier's tweet appeared to address a call by the UK prime minister's official spokesperson earlier on Monday for the EU to "be ready to discuss the legal text of a [trade] treaty in all areas and they need to show a genuine wish to find a solution that respects UK sovereignty and independence."

Both sides have been struggling to agree on a number of key issues just months ahead of December 31 negotiations deadline.

On Thursday, the EU demanded Britain give ground on especially over fair competition rules and fishing rights. In turn, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that there was no point continuing negotiations.

If no agreement is reached by the end of December, the UK faces the prospect of trading with the EU according to World Trade Organization (WTO) tariffs and quotas. These could be devastating to both the EU and UK economies that have already been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frost and Barnier had been due for trade negotiations in London this week but instead discussed the structure of their negotiations in light of Johnson's threat to end the talks.

Constructive talks?

A spokesperson for the UK government called the discussion "constructive" and "noted the EU’s proposal to genuinely intensify talks, which is what would be expected at this stage in a negotiation.

The spokesperson added that the UK believes there is "no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from the EU. This means an EU approach consistent with trying to find an agreement between sovereign equals and with acceptance that movement needs to come from the EU side as well as the UK.

An EU source close to the negotiations said: "It was a good call. We think the UK just needs a little more time."

"Our door will always remain open. We will remain calm, constructive, and patient. There is not much more we can do than that."

Pushing for a fair deal

Earlier on Monday EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic met UK senior lawmaker Michael Gove in London to discuss the two sides' existing divorce treaty.

"It has to be a fair agreement for both sides — we are not going to sign an agreement at any cost," Sefcovic said.

"The European Union is ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties," Sefcovic added.

"There's no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks with this position. Such talks will be meaningless, and will take us no nearer to finding a workable solution," Gove told parliament.

He added that he welcomed the proposed intensification of talks that Barnier proposed.

The talks between Sefcovic and Gove appeared more productive, with both relaying progress on guaranteeing the rights of each side's expatriate residents after Brexit.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Hard or soft options It's essentially a choice of a harder or softer Brexit. Harder prioritizes border control over trade. UK firms would pay tariffs to do business in the EU, and vice versa. The softest Brexit would see access to the single market, or at least a customs union, maintained. That would require concessions — including the payment of a hefty "divorce bill" — to which the UK has provisionally agreed.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down A leap into the unknown Businesses have expressed concern about a "cliff edge" scenario, where Britain leaves the EU with no deal. Even if an agreement is reached at the EU bloc level, the worry is that it could be rejected at the last minute. Each of the 27 remaining countries must ratify the arrangements, and any might reject them. That could mean chaos for businesses and individuals.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down No deal - better than a bad deal? If there is no agreement at all, a fully sovereign UK would be free to strike new trade deals and need not make concessions on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK or pay the financial settlement of outstanding liabilities. However, trade would be crippled. UK citizens in other parts of the EU would be at the mercy of host governments. There would also be a hard EU-UK border in Ireland.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Divorce-only deal The EU and the UK could reach a deal on Britain's exiting the bloc without an agreement on future relations. This scenario would still be a very hard Brexit, but would at least demonstrate a degree of mutual understanding. Trade agreements would be conducted, on an interim basis, on World Trade Organization rules.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Limited arrangement, like with Canada Most trade tariffs on exported goods are lifted, except for "sensitive" food items like eggs and poultry. However, exporters would have to show their products are genuinely "made in Britain" so the UK does not become a "back door" for global goods to enter the EU. Services could be hit more. The City of London would lose access to the passporting system its lucrative financial business relies on.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Bespoke deal: Swiss model Under the Swiss model, the UK would have single market access for goods and services while retaining most aspects of national sovereignty. Switzerland, unlike other members of the European Free Trade Area (EFTA), did not join the European Economic Area (EEA) and was not automatically obliged to adopt freedom of movement. Under a bilateral deal, it agreed to do so but is still dragging its feet.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down The Norway way As part of the European Economic Area, Norway has accepted freedom of movement – something that no Brexit-supporting UK government would be likely to do. Norway still has to obey many EU rules and is obliged to make a financial contribution to the bloc while having no voting rights. Some see this as the worst of both worlds.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down A Turkey-style customs union Turkey is the only major country to have a customs union with the EU, as part of a bilateral agreement. Under such an arrangement, the UK would not be allowed to negotiate trade deals outside the EU, instead having the bloc negotiate on its behalf. Many Brexiteers would be unwilling to accept this. It would, however, help minimize disruption at ports and, crucially, at the Irish border. Author: Richard Connor



kmm,shs/ (Reuters, dpa, AFP)