Brexit: EU and UK publish trade agreement

Britain published the text of its trade agreement with the European Union on Saturday just five days before it leaves one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

The document, made up of 1,246 pages, also contains details regarding the pair's relationship on nuclear energy and exchanging classified information, as well as a series of joint declarations.

The last-minute deal will enable Britain to have a "special relationship" with the EU, according to British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, using a term traditionally used to describe the UK's close ties with the US.

The agreement means the two sides can leave the "ugly" Brexit process behind and to embark on a new, more hopeful era, Gove wrote in a guest comment piece in The Times published on Saturday.

jsi/mm (dpa, Reuters)