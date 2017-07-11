Brexit deal: The 'teething problems' and 'red tape' reality

A leading member of Britain's Conservative Party has acknowledged that there are difficulties ahead as a result of the recent free trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union, but defended the agreement as one that is beneficial for both parties.

"Yes, there are going to be teething problems. And yes, there is red tape at the minute," said Andrew Bowie, a Conservative Party vice-chairman.

But, he explained, "this was a good deal for Britain, a good deal for the EU."

Talking from Aberdeen, Scotland, to DW’s Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian, Bowie added that the "scaremongering and the stories about the queues at Dover and the queues at Calais and holdups have come as naught."

The EU and the UK clinched a free trade deal for the post-Brexit era on Christmas Eve after what EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described as a "long and winding road."

The deal sealed the UK’s exit from the bloc and avoided resorting to potentially damaging World Trade Organization trading terms.

'Manifest error'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the deal, explaining it allowed Britain to take back control of its laws and its destiny.

But Johnson has also been under fire, for example after having said that there would be "no non-tariff barriers" for trade with the EU, which was described at the time as a "manifest error."

But Bowie defended the prime minister and stressed that Johnson "has been absolutely clear all the way along."

Andrew Bowie (center) represents his Scottish constituency in Parliament and serves as Conservative Party vice-chairman

"The tariff barriers that are in place are not insurmountable," he added.

The Conservative Party politician went on to say that the deal is "good for business, good for trade," even after Sebastian pointed out that retailers are talking about the biggest imposition of red tape in 50 years.

And he emphasized that the agreement "guarantees certainty for where we are heading as a United Kingdom, where our relationship will be with the European Union, so that business can go on and plan for the next few years and indeed decades as we move forward."

'Contempt for the British public'

Bowie hit back at charges that the PM had repeatedly misled his citizens regarding what the deal meant for them. "The prime minister and the British government absolutely show nothing at all like contempt for the British public, we treat them with a great deal of respect.

"Of course, it sat uncomfortably with me, the talk of breaking international law, but we very much hoped it wouldn’t come to that, and it hasn't."

Sebastian also pressed Bowie on Johnson's statement that the UK had been able to take back control of "every jot and tittle" of its regulations "in a way that is complete and unfettered," pointing to the fact that Northern Ireland is, in reality, fettered by its obligation to abide by EU single market rules.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? Zero tariffs The Brexit agreement has secured zero tariffs or quotas on goods traded once the United Kingdom exits the EU single market and customs union. This ensures a seamless trade transition in January 2021, with lower prices of basic goods for consumers. Negotiators have also reached specific facilitation arrangements for key industries such as wine, organics, automotive pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? Visa-free travel, social security benefits Freedom of movement, including the right to work, study, start a business or live in the EU and UK will end. But the agreement provides visa-free travel for short-term visits up to 90 days. It also ensures that current UK and EU residents of each other's territories are able to retain their rights to work, as well as benefits such as pensions, parental leave and health care, among others.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? EU-UK fisheries agreement The UK will become an independent coastal state and face customs and food safety checks on its EU exports. But the agreement ensures sustainable management of shared fish stocks and quotas in EU and UK waters, in a transition period of 5 1/2 years. During this time, reciprocal access to fish remains unchanged. Afterwards, the two sides will have to reevaluate the situation for a new agreement.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? Aviation safety and security cooperation As UK passenger planes will lose access to a free EU aviation market, the agreement ensures cooperation between both sides on aviation safety, security and air traffic management. It provides aviation cargo with unlimited point-to-point traffic between UK and EU airports, but also to other countries — known as fifth freedom traffic rights.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? Some trade in services salvaged Automatic recognition of professional qualifications for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, engineers and other professionals is set to end between the EU and UK. But the trade agreement ensures fair treatment for service suppliers or investors. It also removes unjustified barriers to digital trade and allows for open procurement markets for UK or EU bidders.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? Energy cooperation The UK will leave the EU's internal energy market, the European Atomic Energy Community and will be out of bloc's Emissions Trading System. But the two sides have agreed to guarantees on energy supply security and offshore energy cooperation in the North Sea. The Brexit agreement also features enforceable commitments toward the Paris climate deal and seeks to link EU and UK carbon pricing regimes.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? UK remains in science research programs In education, research and technology, the UK will abandon programs such as the Erasmus university program and the Galileo satellite system. But through the Brexit agreement, the UK will remain a part of five key programs: Horizon Europe, the EURATOM Research and Training Program, ITER (fusion test facility), Copernicus Earth monitoring system and EU Satellite Surveillance and Tracking system.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? Truck transport rights UK truck operators will lose the right to conduct unlimited cross-trade in the EU, but the Brexit agreement ensures unlimited point-to-point access between the EU and the UK. It ensures full transit rights across each other's territories and grants the right to perform up to two extra operations within them. Working conditions, road safety and fair competition provisions are also included.

What's in the EU-UK Brexit trade deal? Continued cooperation with Europol, Eurojust The UK will leave agencies such as Europol and Eurojust, and will lose access to the EU's sensitive databases in areas of security and justice. But the Brexit agreement ensures continued cooperation between the UK and these agencies. It also includes mechanisms for quick data exchange of passenger, DNA, fingerprint, vehicle and criminal record information between the UK and the EU.



Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Northern Ireland is kept in the EU's single market for goods and applies EU customs rules at its ports.

Bowie responded by saying that the prime minister "achieved the United Kingdom leaving the EU as one United Kingdom with the best of both worlds for Northern Ireland."

"Businesses in Northern Ireland who actually, I think, would have the best of both worlds, is something we should be cheered, and not something that we should be critical, about," he added.

"What we have achieved is something that most people thought was unachievable," he concluded.

"We've managed to do it with very little obstruction on trade. We've managed to do it as one."