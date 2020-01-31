Brexit day: UK leaves the European Union — live updates

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union at midnight Brussels time

British MEPs have left the European Parliament for the last time

European leaders warn the UK cannot expect unfettered access to the European market

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

09:30 Brexit Party MEPs have forgone tact and have marched out waving Union Jacks and accompanied by a bagpipes playing Cock o' the North. Ann Widdecombe, 73, led the jubilant procession. They plan to take the Eurostar train to London and join Farage's party described in our 08:45 update.

09:17 Planning to travel to the UK from Europe or vice versa? Here's what you need to know.

09:14 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas posted a message on Twitter in which he mourns Brexit and calls for succesful negotiations on their future relationship.

"I am relieved that we were able to prevent 'no deal' chaos. But it is still a shame that Britain is leaving."

"I hope that we can agree to a new partnership. Tomorrow, we open a new chapter," he wrote.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF public broadcaster: "We must look ahead and make sure that the European Union becomes stronger and not weaker."

09:11 British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement calling for an outward world view.

"Britain’s place in the world will change. The question is what direction we now take."

"We can work with other countries to develop trade, improve rights and protections, invest in our communities, tackle the threat of climate catastrophe, fight human rights abuses and promote peace.

"We can build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain. Or we can turn inwards, and trade our principles, rights and standards to secure hastily arranged, one-sided, race-to-the-bottom trade deals with Donald Trump and others."

09:09 European newspapers have been varied in their responses, but overall they call for the EU to learn lessons from Britain's departure, and agree the EU is worse off without the UK.

France's left-leaning daily Libération writes: "We simply love them, the British, even if they leave. But we also accuse them of having given in to this anti-European populist wave on which Boris Johnson has ridden." The paper partly blames the EU for Brexit, saying it failed in revitalizing the European dream.

Le Parisien writes: "If the economy of 'independent' Britain collapses, it is proof that the European Union is a boon for all member states. But if the British economy flourishes, the euroskeptics will have a weighty argument to justify their divisive speeches. In either case, the shock waves should not be taken lightly."

Spanish newspaper El País writes: "The UK has the right to take this wrong path it has chosen, even if support for it was low in the referendum. It is their decision. But Europeans now also have the right to make decisions in their own interests. It is even appropriate to put the interests of European citizens above everything else."

Belgium's De Standaard: "The fact that the British must voluntarily leave this large free market and at the same time try to gain access to it again shows how absurd the whole Brexit idea is. And yet there is a feeling of unease and melancholy when the British leave, even in Europe, although they have always had the stamp of the troublemaker since they joined in 1973. The question is even whether one can still speak of a "European" Union when the country that, for centuries, shaped the identity and culture of the continent no longer wants to belong. Of course this influence will not suddenly disappear ... But an EU without Britain will become a poorer union in many areas."

Sweden's liberal daily Dagens Nyheter writes: "Brexit is a hard blow for globalisation and the European project. Close cooperation between the EU and the UK is the best way to limit the damage. Negotiations on the future relationship will be difficult and will require hard compromises - on both sides. But the stronger the resulting links will be, the greater the chance that Brexit will only be a one-off example of de-globalisation - a temporary setback rather than an unfortunate turning point."

Czech conservative newspaper Lidove noviny writes: "Britain's withdrawal from the EU has a more definitive character in its consequences than the disintegration of Czechoslovakia. When the Czech Republic and Slovakia later joined the European Union and the Schengen area it was as if the common state had been restored in practical matters like the free movement of workers and travellers. This is not the case for Britain and the EU. ... Without Britain there will be fewer complications in Brussels, but also less diversity and debate culture. Instead there will be more unity and herd mentality. It's a pity that the EU leaders have not yet understood this."

Latvian national-conservative daily Neatkariga Rita Avize writes: "Neither today nor tomorrow will change, because there is a transitional period which will last at least until the end of the year. What is difficult to predict, however, is whether London and Brussels will be able to reach agreement on future coexistence during this period."

Conservative Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita writes: "None of the remaining 27 EU member states have the advantages of Great Britain: its world language, its cultural influence, its geographical location, its support from America. Nevertheless: if Brussels doesn't draw thorough lessons from Brexit it's easy to imagine that in another country public opinion on the subject of integration could change in a similar way to that in Britain.

08:45 As Europeans and pro-unity Brits mourn their departure, Brexit apostle Nigel Farage has planned gleeful celebrations in London.

The arch-Brexiteer has planned a "Brexit Celebration" rally for his supporters in Parliament Square, where they plan to sing patriotic songs and listen to speeches.

The vetern Europskeptic delivered an exultant speech during his last day as a member of the European Parliament on Wednesday, declaring Britain was "never coming back" as he waved Union Jack flags.

Fellow euroskeptics have also planned a "have your cake and eat it" picnic in central London, in mockery of European criticisms of British Brexit demands. Organizer Lucy Harris, an outgoing MEP, wrote on the event's website: "Now it's time to celebrate this historic day."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52% of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Extension after second defeat Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2019: Search for a new prime minister After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Jeremy Hunt (left), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Boris Johnson (right), one of the main proponents of Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2019: Johnson's election threat Conservative rebels and opposition MPs backed efforts to delay an October 31 Brexit deadline in fear of a no-deal departure. In response, Johnson called for a general election, saying his government cannot rule without a mandate after he stripped 21 rebel MPs of their Conservative status. The Labour Party said it would not back elections until legislation to block a no-deal Brexit was in place.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2019: Prorogation 'unlawful' In late September, Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament ahead of the UK's planned exit was unlawful. "This was not a normal prorogation in the run-up to a Queen's Speech," said the Supreme Court. Political rivals immediately called on Johnson to leave his post. Johnson said he would abide by the court ruling, though said he "strongly" disagreed.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe October 2019: A new deal British Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to secure a deal with European negotiators that would allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly manner. The deal received unanimous backing from the leaders of 27 other member states. But an attempt to get the UK Parliament to sign off on the deal failed. Instead, Parliament pushed for the Brexit deadline to be extended until the end of January 2020.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2019: Lawmakers vote for Johnson's Withdrawal Bill On December 22, UK lawmakers vote for Prime Minister Johnson's European Union withdrawal bill, which will see a leave date of January 31 2020 enshrined in law. Getting a majority to vote to pass the bill in the lower house has proven a major sticking point for the PM, but following a general election Johnson's Conservative party won control of the house and the bill passed with a 124 majority.



08:19 Boris Johnson will address the nation in a reportedly pre-recorded speech at 10 p.m. UTC/GMT tonight. His office has released extracts of the speech, in which he will call for national unity and present a rosy future for the UK.

"Our job as the government, my job, is to bring this country together and take us forward," he will say, according to the official extracts. "This is not an end but a beginning. This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act.

"This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances — your family’s life chances — should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.

"This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up.

"And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning."

Ahead of his planned speech, Johnson is due to host a special cabinet meeting in the north-eastern English city of Sunderland — an early adopter of the pro-Brexit wave.

07:55 How did we actually get to this point? Spoilers, you can partially thank David Cameron. Watch here:

Watch video 02:59 Share Brexit - Time to say Goodbye Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X4bE Brexit - Time to say Goodbye

07:50 Are you wondering what will actually change tonight? We've got you covered. I recommend Rob Mudge's piece here that spells out exactly what to expect.

An extract:

Britain will remain in the single market, the customs union and will continue paying into the EU budget. British citizens can continue to move freely, work and study in the EU while EU nationals in the UK have the same rights.

Read more: Brexit day: All change on January 31?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and the President of the European say Brexit has unified the remaining states

07:45 There will be volumes of commentary coming out today. But we lead with a joint statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung today. They write of their sadness at the departure of the UK, but warn that they cannot expect unfettered access to the European market.

In the weeks, months and years ahead, we will have no choice but to loosen some of the ties that the EU and the UK have so carefully woven over five decades. At the same time, we will have to fight hard to find new ways of working together for our future as allies, partners and friends.

Even though the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the EU, it remains part of Europe. Our common geography, our history and our connections in so many areas inevitably bind us together and make us natural allies. In foreign policy, security, and defence, we will continue to work together with common goals and common interests.

But the way we work together will change. We do not underestimate the task ahead, but we are confident that with goodwill and determination we can build a lasting, positive and meaningful partnership.

But tomorrow will also mark the dawn of a new era for Europe. In recent years we have grown closer - as nations, as institutions and as people. In this time we have all been reminded that the European Union is more than a market or an economic power; that it stands for values that are common to us all and that we stand for. How much stronger we are when we stand together.

07:40 Good morning and welcome to our Brexit day live blog. I (Alistair Walsh) will be leading this blog for the next six hours.

The day has finally come. No more delays, no more extensions. Brexit happens tonight. The UK has been a part of this extraordinary peace project for more than 47 years. But three and half years ago it voted to remove itself. The decision has torn the country apart, and compromised the unity of the EU.

Join us today as we follow the final moments of the UK's membership in the EU.