Brexit: Crucial day for Boris Johnson and no-deal date

Monday is the latest day of destiny for Boris Johnson who has vowed to take the UK out of the European Union on the agreed leave date of October 31, saying that he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than seek an extension from the EU.

Several key events are taking place which will determine the course of proceedings:

Boris in Ireland: Johnson will discuss a short-term compromise on the Irish backstop issue with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday. Varadkar said his expectations for a solution during the meeting were low.

Vote on snap election: When he returns from Dublin, it is likely that Johnson will again look to break the deadlock with a renewed bid for a snap election on October 15. Last week, Johnson saw his motion for a general election rejected. Two-thirds of the House of Commons would need to support an early election, but an alliance of opposition parties has already said they would vote against it. That leaves the prime minister facing another defeat.

No-deal bill: Parliament last week raced through legislation forcing Johnson to ask for what would be a third Brexit extension if no new deal emerges by October 19. That bill is due to receive "royal assent" from the Queen Monday, the final step before becoming law.

Confrontation course: Johnson said he would refuse to request an extension from the EU. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the prime minister would attend a meeting in Brussels and would "try to strike a deal" but "he will absolutely not ask for an extension in that meeting."

Even if Johnson were to request a delayed leave date, there is no guarantee that EU member states would agree to it. On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that under the current circumstances, France won't offer the UK another extension. "We're not going to do this every three months," he said.

Sabotage

Britain's Daily Telegraph reported that Johnson's government was drawing up plans to stop the Brexit extension if there is no early election.

"We intend to sabotage any extension," a Downing Street source told the paper.

"The Surrender Bill only kicks in if an extension is offered. Once people realize our plans, there is a good chance we won't be offered a delay. Even if we are, we intend to sabotage that too."

Alongside the official request for an extension as set out in the new law, Johnson would reportedly enclose another letter emphasizing that the UK government does not want another delay.

With Parliament due to be suspended for over a month at some point between Monday and Thursday, time is tight. The source added that Monday is "the last chance for leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn to be prime minister and negotiate his own delay at an EU summit in Brussels next month."

However Johnson hopes that he will still be prime minister and will negotiate better divorce terms from Brussels at the EU leadership meeting.

