Brexit: Crucial day for Boris Johnson and no-deal date — live updates

Following a difficult week in parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Monday will be a key day for Brexit developments:

Johnson is set to make a renewed bid to to force a snap election on October 15. Opposition parties have said they will vote the measure down.

Parliament last week raced through a bill to prevent no-deal Brexit which is due to receive "royal assent" from the Queen Monday.

Parliament is due to be suspended for over a month at some point between Monday and Thursday.

All times in UTC/GMT

1023 Johnson and Varadkar are out of their meeting. "Give me a ring," Johnson calls to the Irish prime minister before leaving.

0925 The Dutch government‛s statistics office revealed data which shows that "that British companies are moving their activities to the Netherlands because of uncertainty about Brexit." According to the report, foreign businesses are starting to invest less in the UK.

0920 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated in Berlin that he is awaiting a "clear" message on Brexit from the UK parliament. "We remain in principle ready to talk, and we have to be in order to make possible as orderly a withdrawal as possible, but that ultimately requires clear decisions and proposals from London."

0857 Closing his remarks, Johnson described the possibility of a no-deal Brexit as a "failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible." He added that he was "absolutely undaunted" by what might happen in parliament in the coming days.

0855 Johnson remained optimistic in response that he will be able to secure a deal which pleases all parties at the EU summit in mid-October. "I have one message that I want to land with you today, Leo, that is I want to find a deal, I want to get a deal," Johnson said. "Like you, I've looked carefully at no-deal, I've assessed its consequences both for our country and yours."

0845 Johnson and Varadkar appeared together to give statements ahead of their meeting. When asked if the European Union had received any alternatives to the so-called backstop provision, Varadkar said: "We haven't received such proposals to date. In the absence of agreed alternative arrangements, no backstop is no deal for us,"

0846 Johnson arrived in Dublin ahead of talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. This marks the first time the two have met since Johnson‛s election as prime minister in July. Vakandar tweeted that "the stakes are high."

0810 This morning UK's Daily Telegraph reported that Johnson's government was drawing up plans to stop the Brexit extension if there is no early election. "We intend to sabotage any extension," a Downing Street source told the paper. Alongside the official request for an extension as set out in the new law, Johnson would reportedly enclose another letter emphasizing that the UK government does not want another delay.

0800 Welcome to live updates for another important day in Brexit developments. Following Prime Minister Johnson‛s visit to Dublin, he will face the House of Commons later in the day.

