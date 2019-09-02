 Brexit: Crucial day for Boris Johnson and no-deal date — live updates | News | DW | 09.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brexit: Crucial day for Boris Johnson and no-deal date — live updates

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met his Irish counterpart and is due to confront British MPs in another showdown day for Brexit. Parliament could be suspended this evening following a vote on a snap election.

Boris Johnson (picture alliance/dpa/AP/A. Pezzali)

Following a difficult week in parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Monday will be a key day for Brexit developments:

  • Johnson is set to make a renewed bid to to force a snap election on October 15. Opposition parties have said they will vote the measure down.
  • Parliament last week raced through a bill to prevent no-deal Brexit which is due to receive "royal assent" from the Queen Monday.
  • Parliament is due to be suspended for over a month at some point between Monday and Thursday.

 

All times in UTC/GMT

1023 Johnson and Varadkar are out of their meeting. "Give me a ring," Johnson calls to the Irish prime minister before leaving. 

0925 The Dutch government‛s statistics office revealed data which shows that "that British companies are moving their activities to the Netherlands because of uncertainty about Brexit." According to the report, foreign businesses are starting to invest less in the UK.

0920 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated in Berlin that he is awaiting a "clear" message on Brexit from the UK parliament. "We remain in principle ready to talk, and we have to be in order to make possible as orderly a withdrawal as possible, but that ultimately requires clear decisions and proposals from London."

0857 Closing his remarks, Johnson described the possibility of a no-deal Brexit as a "failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible." He added that he was "absolutely undaunted" by what might happen in parliament in the coming days.

0855 Johnson remained optimistic in response that he will be able to secure a deal which pleases all parties at the EU summit in mid-October. "I have one message that I want to land with you today, Leo, that is I want to find a deal, I want to get a deal," Johnson said. "Like you, I've looked carefully at no-deal, I've assessed its consequences both for our country and yours."

0845 Johnson and Varadkar appeared together to give statements ahead of their meeting. When asked if the European Union had received any alternatives to the so-called backstop provision, Varadkar said: "We haven't received such proposals to date. In the absence of agreed alternative arrangements, no backstop is no deal for us,"

0846 Johnson arrived in Dublin ahead of talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. This marks the first time the two have met since Johnson‛s election as prime minister in July. Vakandar tweeted that "the stakes are high." 

0810 This morning UK's Daily Telegraph reported that Johnson's government was drawing up plans to stop the Brexit extension if there is no early election. "We intend to sabotage any extension," a Downing Street source told the paper. Alongside the official request for an extension as set out in the new law, Johnson would reportedly enclose another letter emphasizing that the UK government does not want another delay.

0800 Welcome to live updates for another important day in Brexit developments. Following Prime Minister Johnson‛s visit to Dublin, he will face the House of Commons later in the day.

ed/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters)

 

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here. 

DW recommends

Brexit: EU's top negotiator doubts no-deal can be avoided

With two months to go until Brexit, Michel Barnier says he's "not optimistic" of avoiding a no-deal scenario. Writing for a British newspaper, he said there was still confusion over the Irish backstop. (01.09.2019)  

UK, EU ramp up Brexit talks as Parliament suspension backlash grows

Britain's Boris Johnson said the UK and EU need to "step up the tempo" with biweekly Brexit talks. Germany expects a no-deal exit — and the government is already prepared for it, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. (30.08.2019)  

UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit — as it happened

The move paves the way for MPs to pass legislation that would force Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit delay. The prime minister has said he will call for a general election if lawmakers vote to block no-deal Brexit. (03.09.2019)  

Brexit: Did Merkel set a 30-day Irish backstop deadline?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's suggestion that Britain and the EU could find a solution to the Irish backstop in the next 30 days has "emboldened" British PM Boris Johnson. But should he really be feeling encouraged? (22.08.2019)  

Brexit: House of Lords approves bill to block no deal

The UK House of Lords has approved a bill that aims to block the possibility of a no deal Brexit happening in October. The bill is expected to pass into law on Monday. (06.09.2019)  

France says 'non' to Brexit delay

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that under the current circumstances, France won't offer the UK another extension to its withdrawal from the EU. "We're not going to do this every three months," he said. (08.09.2019)  

Brexit: UK Parliament suspended ahead of Brexit date

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been granted a request to have parliament suspended for a month. With the October 31 Brexit deadline fast approaching, the move leaves lawmakers with few options to block a no-deal. (28.08.2019)  

Brexit: What's happened and what's next?

For the third time in two days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered major defeats in his plans to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal. DW takes a look at the current impasse and what will happen next. (05.09.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (04.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Could a no-deal Brexit lead to a unified Ireland?  

British Leavers fear for Brexit  

Related content

Großbritannien | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson to expel MPs who block 'no-deal Brexit' 02.09.2019

The UK Parliament is set for heated debate when it reconvenes on Tuesday. Rebel MPs and opposition are running out of time to prevent Britain crashing out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

Großbritannien London | Boris Johnson verlässt 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote 04.09.2019

After hours of heated debate, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a major vote in Parliament that could force him to delay Brexit. The PM is now pushing for a snap election, but he'll need a majority of MPs to do so.

Brüssel Michel Barnier Brexit Chefunterhändler EU

Brexit: EU's top negotiator doubts no-deal can be avoided 01.09.2019

With two months to go until Brexit, Michel Barnier says he's "not optimistic" of avoiding a no-deal scenario. Writing for a British newspaper, he said there was still confusion over the Irish backstop.

Advertisement