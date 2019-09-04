Brexit: Boris Johnson's brother resigns in 'national interest'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother, Jo Johnson, has dramatically quit his posts as a member of Parliament and minister, saying he's "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."

In a tweet, Johnson wrote that it's "an unresolvable tension" and that it's "time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister."

The younger Johnson has spent nine years as an MP for Orpington and was appointed earlier this year as minister of state for universities & science, a position that allowed him to attend Cabinet meetings.

It's not clear whether the resignation would take immediate effect.

