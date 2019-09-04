 Brexit: Boris Johnson′s brother resigns in ′national interest′ | News | DW | 05.09.2019

News

Brexit: Boris Johnson's brother resigns in 'national interest'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's younger brother is set to resign as a minister and lawmaker, saying he felt "torn between family and the national interest."

Jo Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother, Jo Johnson, has dramatically quit his posts as a member of Parliament and minister, saying he's "torn between family loyalty and the national interest." 

In a tweet, Johnson wrote that it's "an unresolvable tension" and that it's "time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister."

The younger Johnson has spent nine years as an MP for Orpington. It's not clear whether the resignation would take immediate effect. 

Jo Johnson campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU during the 2016 referendum. After the vote, he said the country should not quit the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

But in July he accepted a job in the government formed by his brother, who argued the UK must leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal. 

Jo Johnson was appointed earlier this year as minister of state for universities & science, a position that allowed him to attend Cabinet meetings. 

sri/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)

