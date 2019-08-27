 Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14 | News | DW | 28.08.2019

News

Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to suspend Parliament for a month. With the October 31 Brexit deadline fast approaching, the move would leave lawmakers with few options to block a no-deal.

Boris Johnson

The British government will seek to extend the amount of time that Parliament is not in session, pushing that date back shortly before the UK is due to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday.

The move — known as prorogation of Parliament — prompted outrage from many MPs who see it as a bid by the government to stop lawmakers from blocking a no-deal Brexit or, more generally, play their part in a democratic process.

Johnson confirmed reports that he plans for the Queen's Speech to be held on October 14, saying the move was necessary to "get on with our domestic agenda" and introduce his new legislative program. 

Should Johnson's plan go forward, Parliament would be suspended starting on September 11 and reconvene on October 14 when Queen Elizabeth II outlines the government's agenda for the upcoming session.

The Queen will need to either accept or reject the request.

PM: 'Ample' time to debate Brexit

Johnson denied that the move is designed to sideline lawmakers in the Brexit process, but rather that it is about moving forward his domestic agenda.

"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 [European Union leaders'] summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues, ample time," the prime minister said.

The announcement comes a day after lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit met to discuss ways to force Johnson's governemnt to delay Brexit.

The pound dropped sharply following news of Parliament being possibly delayed.

More to follow...

rs/ng (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

