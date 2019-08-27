Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14

The British government will seek to extend the amount of time that Parliament is not in session, pushing that date back shortly before the UK is due to leave the European Union, British media reported on Wednesday.

The move — known as prorogation of Parliament prompted outrage from many MPs who see it as a bid by the government to stop lawmakers from blocking a no-deal Brexit or, more generally, play their part in a democratic process.

More to follow...

rs/ng (AFP, Reuters)