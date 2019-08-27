 Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14 | News | DW | 28.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to suspend Parliament for a month, British media reported. With the October 31 Brexit deadline fast approaching, the move would leave lawmakers with few options to block a no-deal.

Boris Johnson

The British government will seek to extend the amount of time that Parliament is not in session, pushing that date back shortly before the UK is due to leave the European Union, British media reported on Wednesday.

The move — known as prorogation of Parliament  prompted outrage from many MPs who see it as a bid by the government to stop lawmakers from blocking a no-deal Brexit or, more generally, play their part in a democratic process.

More to follow...

rs/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Related content

Brexit Unterhausabgeordnete

UK opposition parties agree to work together against no-deal Brexit 27.08.2019

Britain's opposition groups say they have agreed to cooperate in a bid to prevent a "no deal" Brexit. However, they were tight lipped on how they planned to do this, beyond saying they favored the parliamentary route.

Washington South Lawn in Grün St. Patricks Day

The real special relationship: Could Irish-America thwart a US-UK trade deal? 27.08.2019

While the question of the Irish border has driven Brexiteers to distraction, they have been soothed by thoughts of a trade deal-rich future with countries like the US. They might be in for the rudest of awakenings.

G7 fails to calm markets 26.08.2019

Stocks in Asia started the week lower after Friday's escalation of the US-China trade war. Talks at the G7 summit over the weekend were not enough to ease concerns over the global economy.

Advertisement