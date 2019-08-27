Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14

The British government will seek to extend the amount of time that Parliament is not in session, pushing that date back shortly before the UK is due to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday.

The move — known as prorogation of Parliament — prompted outrage from many MPs who see it as a bid by the government to stop lawmakers from blocking a no-deal Brexit or, more generally, play their part in a democratic process.

Johnson confirmed reports that he plans for the Queen's Speech to be held on October 14, saying the move was necessary to "get on with our domestic agenda" and introduce his new legislative program.

Should Johnson's plan go forward, Parliament would be suspended starting on September 11 and reconvene on October 14 when Queen Elizabeth II outlines the government's agenda for the upcoming session.

The Queen will need to either accept or reject the request.

PM: 'Ample' time to debate Brexit

Johnson denied that the move is designed to sideline lawmakers in the Brexit process, but rather that it is about moving forward his domestic agenda.

"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 [European Union leaders'] summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues, ample time," the prime minister said.

Johnson hopes to renegotiate a divorce agreement with the EU during the next leaders' summit in Brussels from October 17 - 18. If a new deal cannot be reached, the British prime minister has said the UK will leave the EU even without a deal.

'Constitutional outrage'

Numerous MPs and British political figures slammed the move as a thinly-veiled attempt for the government to thwart opposition to its Brexit plans.

"This move represents a constitutional outrage. However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country," John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, told the BBC.

Some said the move increases the likelihood that the opposition Labour Party could call a no-confidence vote.

The announcement comes a day after lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit met to discuss ways to force Johnson's governemnt to delay Brexit.

The pound dropped sharply against the dollar and the euro following news of Parliament being possibly delayed.

rs/ng (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

